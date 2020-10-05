Rogersville, TN – The Hawkins County Rescue Squad is better equipped to keep all community members safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The $26,136.00 grant will be used to purchase 18 complete sets of rescue personal protective gear, fulfilling a critical need within the department.
“We are committed to helping organizations such as Hawkins County Rescue Squad continue their lifesaving work within local communities. We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that Hawkins County is safer for everyone, including first responders,” said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The 18 sets of rescue personal protective gear will be used to outfit 18 members of Hawkins County Rescue Squad with state-of-the-art personal protective gear. Each set includes a Fire-Dex TECGEN Rescue 80 Jacket with Name Plate, Fire-Dex TECGEN Rescue 80 Pants, Fire-Dex TECGEN Suspenders, Fire-Dex FDXL200 Leather Boots, Team Wendy EXFIL SAR Backcountry Rescue Helmet with Accessories, and HexArmor Chrome Series Extrication Gloves.
Prior to receiving this grant, members of Hawkins County Rescue Squad had to share 12 sets of gear that was spread out between eight different trucks, use other gear from another department they belonged to, or provide their own. This grant will allow more members to be safely involved in motor vehicle accidents requiring extrication, heavy rescue issues, trench and structure collapses, and other types of technical rescues. This will decrease the time patient(s) are on scene of an incident prior to being transported to definitive care. Most importantly, it will protect our members from injuries such as cuts & scrapes or impalement and disfigurement on the extreme side. Without proper PPE it can lead to more patients than there originally were on scene.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad would like to say a very special thank you to local Hawkins County educator Christy Waye for her assistance with the grant application process and the members that assisted with the process as well.
The grant was one of 67 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period. The 67 grants total more than $1.2 million.
About Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $53 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization by Charity Navigator. Their highest designation. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors.
Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand.