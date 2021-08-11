ROGERSVILLE — Kelsie Price was appointed Rogersville’s new fire chief Tuesday evening by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, but he was chosen by his peers on the on the Rogersville Fire Department.
Long time RFD Chief David Jackson resigned earlier this year, and his board appointed replacement Joey Maddox resigned last month after serving only six days due to concerns over an injury he suffered fighting a fire in January.
At its July meeting the BMA agreed to appoint George Henry as interim fire chief and ask the RFD firefighters to recommend their next chief.
Their choice was Lt. Kelsie Price, who has served on the RFD for 14 years.
Price is also a Lieutenant on the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, as well as a member of the Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department for the past 31 years where he currently holds the rank of Captain.
He has also worked for the Rogersville Water Department for 31 years and currently hold the position of maintenance supervisor.
Price said he believes he was chosen by his peers on the fire department due to his experience, training, and because he works well with the other members.
He admitted, however, that the transition to chief will take some getting used to.
“The hardest thing will be standing outside and not going inside the house to fight the fire,” Price said. “I’m always the first one in the door, or pretty close to it.”
Price is also a state fire instructor and teaches several classes with fellow RFD members Tony Robinson and Mike Thacker.
Price added, “I just hope I can build it back up and make Rogersville one of the best fire departments in Hawkins County. We can do better.”
Mayor Jim Sells told the BMA that Price was also his recommendation.
“I think he’ll do good,” Sells said. “We’ll work together.”