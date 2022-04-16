Well hello there you little corn stalk. Tell me how you’re feeling today, will you? I just may be able to help you grow better if you tell me what you need.
Sounds like I’m crazy, huh? We may not be able to talk to plants, but what if they could somehow tell us how they feel anyway?
A San Francisco-based company is using a combination of synthetic biology, sensor tech, and data science to try and get to the bottom of what stresses out certain plants.
They have been recoding plant DNA with fluorescent proteins, also known as biosensors, that change colors when a plant is stressed, needs watering, or is being attacked by disease or fungi. The idea is that this visual feedback can allow a farmer to respond to issues in the field with more precision than is possible with traditional farming methods.
Although the company doesn’t yet have a commercial product, their tech has been tried out in soybeans and cotton, and it plans to venture into corn, the country’s largest crop in 2019 by the end of 2022. The company has raised over $5.7 million since its founding in 2018.
The thought is when the plants are under attack, they activate their immune system to protect themselves. They code the crops, so as they’re reacting to that stress they’re also going to start generating a protein in their leaves that creates a fluorescent signal. Then they teach the plant how to make that protein.
So far the company has plans for plants to give off red, blue, and green proteins, depending on whether they are under stress from fungi or insects. To the naked eye, the plants appear normal and not glowing. But with optical equipment that’s tailored to pick up the signals emitted by the augmented plants, including iPhones, drones, camera-equipped tractors, or even satellites, farmers can detect whether a plant is giving off a certain color, and figure out what sort of stress it’s under as a result.
The company plans to commercialize its soy product starting in 2024, and in the lead up it will continue running tests to make sure that the proteins signal correctly and that yields aren’t negatively impacted.
The company will also work with regulators like the USDA to get the technology into the market and send seeds to its breeding partners, who will program the protein-making process into seeds at the hundreds and thousands of acres scale of modern farms. They are also setting up a network of large-scale soybean farmers across states like Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Ohio, North and South Dakota, Kansas, and Arkansas, as well as enlisting industry heavyweights like John Deere to try out and test the viability of the product.
The proteins used are offshoots of the green fluorescent protein first derived from jellyfish in the 1960s, and have been used by molecular biologists for decades for a host of practical applications, from HIV, malaria, and cancer research to environmental monitoring. They claim this is the first time these proteins have been used to help grow crops.
Molecular biologists have been making biosensors in a lab for a very long time, but people never thought they could be put out in the field. The technology that enables this actually came from a different domain. It came from chlorophyll fluorescence, which is something the plant naturally makes. Being able to merge those two technologies in an application will be very useful.
Probably not in my lifetime, but it won’t be too long until farmers are at least “listening” to the crop they’re growing if not actually talking back to them. What seems like something that would make you think the farmer is losing it may become commonplace before we know it.