ROGERSVILLE — Leland Edward Brock, age 88 of Rogersville, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home after a long illness.
Leland was a devoted member of Spires Chapel Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army Artillery Forward Observers.
During his residency in N.Y., he was a member of the Poestenkill Fire Department and was an avid supporter to his community. He was retired from Norton/St. Gobain Co. after 35 years of service.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Gertrude (Millington) Brock; brother, Orivel Brock; sisters, Elizabeth (Brock) Seror and Doris (Brock) Brunick all of Boytonville, N.Y.
Mr. Brock is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy (Bartolucci) Brock, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice and Alder Funeral Home for their loving, compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Alder Funeral Home, of Morristown.