Good day! How are y’all? I am very good, excellent in fact. Feeling like a million bucks. It must be because of lovely spring in the air. I have also had very good news from my doctors, so I am ready to move on with future plans. I am currently back in school and want to start a new career. As some of my reader’s know, I have at times struggled with serious heart issues through-out the years from a virus that went into my heart from a nanny baby that was sick.
I had double heart surgery in January of 2014. The doctors only gave me a 50% chance of living through the surgery. The summer before the surgery I met a fellow writer named Josh Montgomery. He is a published poet. A rather dashing fellow also. We became very good friends and he would write me the most lilting and gorgeous poetry. He said I inspired him. After the surgery he wrote and sent me a poem that has always been in my heart. It was written to encourage me to look to the future with promise. With-out further ado, Mr. Montgomery’s poem:
I hope morning wakes you with a smile And all troubles Deep beneath you The day a warm Summer breeze And the harshest Child gives you Only a faint smile And know that This last cool breath Of winter soon Only distant memory Soon you will be free To dissolve into the Streaming summer. Sleep an under-ocean Dipped into each night At morning, awake dripping, gasping, eyes Smiling Good morning!
Do you know that I actually lived that poem? By the summertime I was dissolved into the summer days. Summer is my favorite season. Josh still reads my columns and so when he read recently that I’d had some more heart trouble he sent me this poem again. And with a renewed sense of health I look forward to living this poem again this summer. To be loved and admired is such an encouraging thing. I hope to pass it on to others.
To those of you struggling with health issues-I hope you can live this poem soon also. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.