KINGSPORT — Three persons were arrested May 18, 2020, on a laundry list of charges ranging from drugs, weapons, traffic offenses and others after a routine traffic stop for a broken tail light and an unreadable, registration year sticker on the vehicle’s tag.
Hawkins Co. Deputy Casey Carter was on patrol about 12:43 a.m. when a red 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, traveling east on West Stone Drive, Kingsport, caught the officer’s attention due to the passenger side tail light being out, and not being able to read the registration year sticker on the tag.
Carter initiated a traffic stop at the Hawkins/Sullivan county line bridge and identified the driver as Joshua David Greer, 33, of Burem Road, Rogersville.
Greer handed Carter an ID card which he said was suspended.
The front seat passenger identified himself as Eddie Mosley, but a check through 911’s NCIC system did not return information on anyone by that name. He was later identified as Claude Everett Mosley, Jr., 50, of Carters Valley Road, Kingsport.
The back seat passenger who identified herself as Vanessa Falin was later identified, during booking at the jail, as Angela Marie Falin, 32, of Duffield, VA.
Carter said the trio were “nervous and uncooperative”, and that backup “mutual aid” support was requested from the Mount Carmel Police Department.
When more officers arrived on the scene, Carter’s report states, the three were removed from the vehicle for the officers’ safety.
Greer gave verbal permission for a search of the vehicle, and when Deputies Harrell and Carter began the search, “a large bag of suspected marijuana was found on the passenger side where Mr. Mosley was seated in a blue back pack”.
At that point, Mosley jumped a guard rail and began to flee, Carter stated, but was soon taken into custody without further incident.
During the search, Harrell also located a Hi Point .40 caliber handgun with eight rounds loaded into the magazine; one pink bag with residue; a torch; and sandwich bags (used to separate for sale) in the same bag.
Two digital scales were found in the center console, and, in the backseat, Carter found a black backpack near Falin, containing “several small zip lock bags, five zig zag wraps, glass pipe with tubing, a red torch, orange torch, several small bags of a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, and a green plant material believed to be marijuana”. Also located in the black backpack was “a meth test kit and a prohibited weapon (wooden club)”.
The approximate weight of the green plant material was 135 grams, with the crystalline substance weighing approximately 9.8 grams.
Several cell phones and credit cards were found throughout the vehicle.
Driver Greer also had on him “several small bags”, the report states.
During the course of the investigation it was learned that Mosley had been convicted of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in April, 1999, in Sevier County, and attaining drugs by fraud in Sullivan County in December of 2004.
Suspect Greer was charged with:
• Driving on suspended driver license;
• Improper display;
• Light law violation;
• Driving while in possession of methamphetamine;
• Manufacture, delivery and sale of a Schedule II controlled substance;
• Manufacture, delivery and sale of a Schedule IV controlled substance;
• Possession of a prohibited weapon; and,
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Suspect Falin was charged with:
• Manufacture, delivery and sale of a Schedule IV controlled substance;
• Manufacture, delivery and sale of a Schedule II controlled substance;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;
• Possession of a prohibited weapon; and,
• Filing a false report
Suspect Mosley was charged with:
• Manufacture, delivery and sale of a Schedule II controlled substance;
• Manufacture, delivery and sale of a Schedule IV controlled substance;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;
• Evading arrest;
• Criminal impersonation;
• Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; and,
• Possession of a prohibited weapon.
Mosley was charged separately with violation of community corrections, with a court date to be set in Hawkins Co. Criminal Court.
The vehicle was towed by Hilltop Towing.
Initial appearances for all three were set for May 20, 2020, in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
