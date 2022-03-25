Hawkins County may be getting some help managing its $11.6 million federal ARPA funding, as well as another $6.365 in TDEC grant fund available for water projects.
For the past year The commission Ad Hoc Committee has been taking application from various agencies requesting funding from the county’s $11.6 in federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) in COVID stimulus allocation.
But, there’s another $6.365 million in grant funding available from the state in the form of federal pass-through funding that can be used for water and sewer projects.
That’s why Hawkins County Commission Chairman Rick Brewer is recommending that the county hire Evan Sanders to manage the county’s ARPA funds and help apply for those additional water grant funds.
Sanders’ company is called Community Development Partners worked as a grant consultant across the state for 28 years.
On Monday Sanders spoke to the county commission’s Budget Committee about his background and what he would do to help facilitate Hawkins County’s utilization of its ARPA funding.
“Our area of expertise is working with city and county governments on various state and federal funded programs,” Sanders told the Committee. “Not only securing those funds, but as important if not more import — helping the communities navigate the implementation process from the regulatory compliance standpoint. That’s actually what we get paid to do.”
TDEC grants for water projects
Although the commission has been discussing for the past year how to best distribute its $11.6 million in ARPA funding, not a lot has been said about the potential for another $6.365 million in Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) grant funding available to Hawkins County.
The state received more than $3 billion in ARPA funding, aside from the direct allocations that cities and counties received. The state using approximately $1 billion of those funds and earmarking it toward water and wastewater projects statewide to be awarded via TDEC grants.
“You’ve got to have a planning process involved, working with local utilities and identifying projects,” Sanders told the committee. “There is a process each of them have to go through. At the end of the day there is an application that — if we are involved — would be writing for you on your behalf to submit to TDEC requesting the funding.”
TDEC grant applications will be accepted beginning in April through Nov. 1. Those grants would require 10-15 percent local matches, and those matches can be paid from the county’s ARPA funding.
The county and each city get only one TDEC application from this fund, but they can include multiple projects within that one application.
“You basically are working collectively as a county with county utilities to plan and organize an application that’s really to everybody’s benefit,” Sanders said. “But, that takes a lot of planning.”
“We’re going to be behind the 8-ball”
Brewer, who also chairs the Budget Committee, said Monday he wants to get Sanders contracted ASAP so that they can begin working on their TDEC grant applications.
“We’re going to be behind the 8-ball if we wait very many more months,” Brewer said.
Brewer said he wants to utilize Sander’s company to manage both the ARPA funds and the TDEC grant applications.
“There’s a lot of paperwork that (finance director) Eric (Buchanan) has said he doesn’t have time to do,” Brewer said. “I’ve known Evan for several years. He worked for us when I was at Bean Station, and I’ll say this about this track record. Every grant he applied for the city of Bean Station he got.”
Brewer asked Sanders to attend the April 18 Budget Committee meeting when commissioner will begin prioritizing ARPA funding requests.
In the meantime Brewer asked that the County Mayor’s office begin negotiating a contract with Sanders that can be considered for approval by the full commission.