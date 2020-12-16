All Hawkins schools return to virtual instruction; COVID cases skyrocket

THIS IS AN UPDATE TO THE ARTICLE THAT APPEARed IN THE WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 MIDWEEK EDITION
Just after the Review's Midweek paper went to print, Hawkins County Schools announced that all schools would remain virtual through the end of the semester and into the first week of spring semester.
Due to the recent surge in Hawkins County's COVID-19 case numbers, all schools within the county have now returned to 100% virtual instruction and will remain so until after the Christmas holiday.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson announced early Tuesday morning that all county schools would return to virtual instruction beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and continuing through Friday, Dec 18, when the Christmas holiday break begins.
When schools return on Jan. 4, classes will continue to be held virtually until Jan. 8. Additional information will be released at that time regarding the education format going forward.
"This is a result of increased positive case counts in the County and quarantine numbers affecting our school site," Hixson said in his Tuesday morning memo.
The system had actually announced on Monday, Dec. 14 that both main county high schools would return to virtual instruction for the remainder of the fall semester, but the entire school system soon followed suit.
Free meals for children age 0-18 will be available for pick-up at each school site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., December 16-17 and January 4-8. Parents are encouraged to check their child’s school website for any schedule changes.
Small Group Intervention will be held from Jan. 4 through 8. Special Needs students, those needing additional support, and those directly contacted by school site staff will attend in-class instruction the week of January 4, as directed by school site personnel. If you are contacted regarding the need to have your child on site the first week of January, please make arrangements for them to attend. Transportation will be provided.
Rogersville City School also announced on Dec. 2 that the school would remain on 100% virtual instruction until after the Christmas holiday due to climbing COVID-19 case numbers.
RCS’s Christmas break begins December 18 at 11:30 a.m., and students are set to return to school January 5, 2021.
Hawkins County's new record high number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day (since the pandemic began) occurred on Sunday, Dec. 13. That day, the county had 132 new cases reported.
The second highest number of one-day case reports occurred the following day, Dec. 14 when 89 new cases were reported.