Three Rogersville streets will be paved and striped this year including Sugar Tree, Sneedville Pike and Minor Street.
Last week the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepted a low bid of $88,124 for those three projects from W-L Construction and Paving from Bristol, Va.
Approval of that bid is subject to a review of the specs and approval of street superintendent Mark Morley.
Other companies that submitted bids included Duracap Asphalt Paving Co Inc. for $107,503; Willis Paving Inc. From New Tazewell for $110,000; and Summers-Taylor Inc. from Johnson City for $168,400.
The BMA also voted at its March 8 meeting to advertise for bids to stripe those rods after they are paved. There was no schedule available as of Friday for the paving projects.
Employee health insurance increase
Rogersville’s health insurance broker Lloyd Richardson told the BMA he was initially informed by CIGNA that the town’s employee health insurance benefit premiums would be increasing by 16 percent this year.
“That was based on the overall past claims experience over the previous 12 months, plus the additional risk exposure we had, and basically the health conditions that were n place,” Richardson told the BMA. “They offered at that time what’s known is a ‘no-quote guarantee’. The incentive for the town was that if the town chose not to quote with other competing carriers at that time they would guarantee a 9.5 percent increase.”
Richardson said the city’s health insurance claims exceeded the premiums paid for the past year.
The industry trend was 12 percent increase, he noted, but Richardson opted to seek quotes. United Health Care offered an 8.79 percent.
“After six weeks of quoting, ultimately we ended up with a 5 percent rate increase with CIGNA, which is considerably less than what is right now industry trend,”Richardson told the board.
CIGNA also put a rate hold on vision and dental insurance.
The BMA voted to stay with CIGNA and accept the 5 percent increase, which increases annual employee health insurance spending by $43,622.
Speed display trailer arrives
Public Safety Director Travis Fields reported to the BMA that the traffic speed display trailer which was approved earlier this year has been delivered, but a battery was missing, and was supposed to be delivered later last week.
Fields said the speed display trailer was expected to be operational sometime this week. The trailer shows motorists how fast they’re driving, and it flashes if the vehicle is exceeding the speed limit.
The trailer, which cost just shy of $6,000, also gathers traffic data and provides police departments information about times and locations when speeding is a problem.