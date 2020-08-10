ROGERSVILLE — Anna Mae Lipe Thomas, age 93, of Rogersville, TN, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab Center following an extended illness.
She was a member of Kleppers Chapel Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Laura Lipe; husband, Ralph M. Thomas; brothers, Walter, Wilfred, and Marvin Lipe; and sister, Gladys E. Lipe.
She is survived by daughters, Marilyn Taylor, Foley, AL, and Carol (Dean) Cradic, son, Daniel R. Thomas, Surgoinsville, TN; grandchildren, Teresa (Brian) McMillan, Julia (Jessee) Vicars, and Danielle Thomas; great grandchildren, Taylor Wells, Katherine Wells, Garrett Morelock, Jessee Vicars II, Lydia Vicars; great-great grandchild, Claire McMillan; and many nieces, nephews and life-long friend, Louise Helton.
After Ann retired from Berkline and the Kingsport Press in 1987, she enjoyed life with her family and friends. Two favorite activities were reading and quilting.
The family would like to thank caregivers and friends at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab Center and Holston Valley Hospital.
A graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Virgil Lipe, on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Highland Cemetery, in Rogersville, TN.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.