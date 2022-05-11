A man accused of fleeing a traffic stop on a stolen motorcycle Sunday night is facing multiple charges including felony evading arrest and possession of stolen property.
Shorty before 8 p.m. Sunday HCSO deputies Benjamin Shanks and Isaac Hutchins responded to the residence of Anthony Wayne Barker, 38, 4401 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, on a stolen motorcycle report.
Shanks stated in his report that while officers were speaking to a female at the residence, Barker drove out from behind the residence on a motorcycle matching the description of the stolen bike, and headed west on Carters Valley Road.
When Shanks caught up to the motorcycle he attempted to conduct a traffic stop Barker didn’t stop. Barker turned onto Elm Springs Road, and then eastbound on Highway 11-W.
Shanks reported that he pursued Barker to the Sullivan County line and then ended the pursuit.
Hutchins returned to the residence, and while he was there Barker returned on the motorcycle.
“Once Anthony saw him he attempted to take off on the motorcycle, but wrecked and fled on foot,” Shanks stated in his report. “Anthony ran under the residence and went in the back door. (The female) came outside the residence and said we could come inside and take Anthony into custody.”
Barker reportedly stated he’d been given the motorcycle as payment for window tint work.
The owner of the motorcycle stated that Barker had come by to take the motorcycle for a test drive and never came back. The motorcycle had been entered in NCIC as stolen on May 4.
Aside from felony evading arrest Barker was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, and evading arrest on foot. He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.