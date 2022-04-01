A convicted sex offender who went to his neighbor’s house last week to report an intruder in his home was revealed to be a convicted sex offender who had failed to register.
Billy Wayne Spears, 47, 1239 Butcher Valley Road, Rogersville appeared in Hawkins County Sessions Court Wednesday where he was bound over to the Grand Jury for violation of sex offender registration and monitoring, 5th offense.
He was originally convicted of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery in 1994. He was later convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017.
On the afternoon of March 24 HCSO Deputy Ed Rodriguez responded to a report of an intruder at a residence on Butcher Valley Road.
Upon his arrival Rodriguez was informed by the resident that her neighbor, Spears, was the actual complainant who ran to her house “to call the law”.
Spears told deputies he had unwanted guests at his home at 1239 Butcher Valley Road, but when deputies searched the residence they found that everyone had left.
An NCIC check on Spears revealed that he is an unregister sex offender with four previous convictions.
Spears was being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail pending an aril 29 appearance in Hawkins County Criminal Court on April 29.