The Cherokee Lady Chiefs volleyball team put on a dominating performance Tuesday evening at home, defeating the visiting West Greene Lady Buffaloes. The Lady Chiefs won in straight sets by the scores of 25-19, 25-16, and 26-24. All photos by Randy Ball.
PHOTO GALLERY: Lady Chiefs Stop Lady Buffaloes in straight sets
