Hawkins Elementary School held a special Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 12 featuring singing and music presented by the fourth grade class under the direction of music teacher Katie Brabham.
In addition to patriotic music, the students led the pledge of allegiance, presented the American flag and flags of each branch of the military, and recited historical quotes.
Veterans in attendance were honored, standing when the anthem of their respective branch of service was played.
All photos by Randy Ball.