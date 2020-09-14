Kidnapping victim beaten and bruised, with eyes almost swollen shut.

A Sneedville man, Brandon Lee Murrell, has been arrested on warrants for Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping.
The warrants were issued after the alleged victim called the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department on September 7.
Cpl Mark Harrell reports that the complainant had bruises on both arms, on her left shoulder, on her back, around her neck.
Her face was so swollen and bruised that her eyes were almost swollen shut. Reportedly, the injuries came from her boyfriend, Brandon Lee Murrell.
“The beating went on for several hours” the woman reported to Cpl Harrell. She also claims that Murrell held a piece of glass to her throat, threatening to kill her. Murrell took her phone and car keys so she could not call for help or leave, she added.
The Incident Report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department indicated that the incident was Drug/Alcohol related.