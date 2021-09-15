Downtown Rogersville hosted the fifth of six scheduled 2021 Cruise-Ins Friday evening — although there is one bonus Cruise-In this weekend for vehicles that don’t have fenders.
Dozens of classic cars and hot rod enthusiasts enjoyed Friday’s cruise-in, which featured live music, good food, and some excellent looking and sounding machines.
The final “four-wheel” cruise-in of the year is Friday, Oct. 8 and will open Rogersville’s annual three-day Heritage Days, which will be Oct. 8-10.
This Saturday evening, however, downtown Main Street will be blocked again as it hosts the 5th annual Rogersville Bike Nite with hundreds of motorcycles packing Main Street 5-9 p.m.
Bike Nite will feature live music, inflatable bouncy houses for the kids, good food, and lots of door prizes and competition prizes those who enter a motorcycle in the show.
All photos of Friday’s Cruise-In by Randy Ball.