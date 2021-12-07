A pack of wild dogs has over the past few weeks terrorized local farmers with damaging and maiming attacks on livestock south of Rogersville.
At least five cows an done horse have been severely injured by these attacks. These dogs have been observed by eyewitnesses attacking livestock at different farms.
At least five farms in the area bounded by Austin Mill Road, Pinhook Road, and McKinney Chapel Road have suffered livestock losses from these dog attackers. The dogs, according to eyewitnesses, exhibit a coordinated pack-like aggression during these attacks and would be dangerous to approach during their frenzies.
The dogs have been photographed by a game motion camera near one of the attacks, and several people have seen these three dogs marauding in pastures in and around the time of these events.
Eyewitnesses to these attacks have positively identified the dogs involved as the dogs in the photo. The dogs are black, Pit Bull type dogs with one wearing a red or orange collar.
If you own these dogs, or if you see these dogs, please call Detective Joey Maddox with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-6514.
Meanwhile local residents in the affect area have offered a reward of $500 for information leading to the positive identification of the dogs’ owner or owners.
If you have information please contact the HCSO at (423) 272-6514 or after business hours call (423) 272-2171.