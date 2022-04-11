Editor’s Note: All candidates and office holders in the election guide are Republican unless otherwise noted.
Several Hawkins County elections have already been resolved before a single vote was cast due to candidates running unopposed.
For example, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson will be reelected to a fourth term, Clerk of Courts Randy Collier will be reelected to a third term, County Clerk Nancy Davis will be reelected to a third term, and Trustee Jim Shanks will be reelected to a third term.
Initially there were two candidates for the Property Assessor seat. After the candidate filing deadline had expired, however, the Tennessee Republican Party removed Chuck Smith from the ballot for failing to meet GOP primary voting requirements.
That left Michael S. Gillespie unopposed in the May 3 primary. Smith stated he has filed as a write-in candidate and will challenge Gillespie for the seat in the Aug. 4 county general election.
Other unopposed County Primary candidates include: District 3 school board member Kathy Cradic; District 2 Constable Freddie Castle; District 4 Constable Mark Cook; District 5 Constable Charlie Gibson; and District 7 Constable Tony Robinson.
As for the eight year judicial seats up for election, all but two are uncontested including: Chancellor Doug Jenkins; Circuit Judge Part I Alex Pearson; Circuit Judge Part III Beth Boniface; Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr.; Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong; Hawkins County Sessions Judge. J. Todd Ross; and Hawkins County Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd.
Only contested races profiled
In the Review's Election Guide included in this past weekend's edition only candidates in contested races in the May 3 Hawkins County Primary were asked to fill out candidate questionnaires.
Candidates who will be in contested races in the Aug. 4 general election will be featured in a separate election guide that will be published shortly before early voting begins for that election.
A handful of candidates either were unable to complete their questionnaire on time, declined to fill out a questionnaire, or couldn’t be reached.
District 3 commission candidate Charlie Thacker and District 6 commission candidate Rick Brewer were unable to complete their questionnaires on time, but their photos were included.
District 4 Commission candidate Phillip Wilcox; District 7 Commission candidate Josh Mowell; and District 6 Constable candidate Johnny Lee Drinnon opted not to fill out a questionnaire.
The Review left multiple messages for District 6 commission candidate Austin Ray Bradley but didn’t receive a reply until after the deadline had passed.
Contested in General Election
Some candidates will move past the May 3 primary without opposition, but will face a challenger in the Aug. 4 general election.
For example, the winner of the 7-way County Mayor GOP primary will be challenged by David Bailey who is running as an Independent.
This year the number of county commissioners decreases from 21 to 14, with two elected in each of the seven districts.
In District 1 Syble Vaughan-Trent and John Gibson are uncontested in the GOP primary, but will be challenged Aug. 4 by Mindy Fleishour who is running as an Independent.
In District 2 Republican Jeff Barrett and Tom Kern are uncontested in the primary but will be challenged by Democrat George Salaita in the General Election.
District 4 school board member Tecky Hicks will be on the Aug. 4 ballot as an Independent, and will be opposed by the winner of the GOP primary — Monique Whorton or Hannah Winegar.
District 7 school board candidates Judy Trent (D), and Alina Gorlova (R) are unopposed in their primaries and will face each other in the general election.
Early voting schedule
Early voting for the May 3 primary is Wednesday, April 13 through Thursday, April 28.
Hawkins County’s early voting locations include:
The Hawkins County Courthouse, 100 E. Main Street, Rogersville.
The Clay Masonic Lodge, 111 Hamilton Street, Church Hill.
Don’t forget that the Absentee Ballot Request Deadline is Tuesday, April 26.