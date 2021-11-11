Over 20 real estate parcels are headed to public auction in December 2021 for delinquent taxes. The sale will be for 2019 and prior years county and city taxes. The auction will once again be conducted electronically on-line by GovEase (www.govease.com). Instructions on the bidding process are available on the same website.
Beginning with the last sale in September, the Hawkins County Chancery Court began the transition from in person sales to on-line. The past sale was well received with an abundance of local and out of town bidders both. The demand for on-line sales increased with Covid restrictions along with the convenience of being able to participate from literally any where in the world.
Prospective bidders may register on-line to create an account by electronically signing Payment Verification Form, Tax Sale Announcement, and uploading a copy of valid driver’s license. Bidders will then request an approved dollar amount for the entire sale. Once registered and approved, bidders may, but do not have to, enter max bids ahead of time. The added convenience of being able to enter a max bid is great for those who are at work or otherwise may not be able to participate during live bidding.
The opening bid is for the delinquent County and City taxes owed in the Clerk & Master’s Office as of the date of the sale and any fees associated with the delinquency.
The opening bid does NOT include any taxes owed in the Hawkins County Trustee’s Office or taxes owed to the City of Rogersville, the City of Church Hill, Town of Mount Carmel, the City of Kingsport, the Town of Surgoinsville, or the Town of Bulls Gap in the respective City Recorders Office.
The properties are sold subject to those taxes. If the opening bid is not made then that property will be sold to Hawkins County for the amount of taxes owed.
The ultimate goal is that no property is sold at auction. Selling properties are always of last resort.
Property owners are provided with notice throughout the legal process by certified mail and by publication in the Rogersville Review and on-line at the Clerk & Master’s website at:
Additionally, the County’s delinquent tax attorney reviews information at the Register of Deeds Office and the Property Assessor’s Office to determine the current ownership and to notify the recorded lienholders, if any.
However, despite best efforts of the County and the delinquent tax attorney, the selling of properties is sometimes the only way to collect taxes that are owed. Conducting the sale on-line has dramatically increased participation. It is with that increase that the County hopes that all properties listed for sale will be sold and not taken back by the County so that they may remain on the tax-rolls.
The property list will likely continue to change during this period as owners of the properties come in to pay. Property owners have up until the morning of the sale to pay the back taxes and prevent their property from being sold. An updated list of properties in the auction will be maintained on the Clerk & Master website. Even if sold, property owners, lienholders, and those having an equitable interest in the property will have time to redeem the property. The redemption period is typically up to one year from the date of the Order confirming sale depending on certain circumstances. The redemption procedures are also listed on the Clerk & Master website. If a delinquent taxpayer redeems the property during that time, the successful bidder will get their money back plus 12% per annum, which will begin to accrue on the date of sale.
It is a common misconception that the County keeps all the funds associated with the sale. However, the County only receives the delinquent tax amount and any fees and interest associated with collection. A Notice of Sale Excess Funds is mailed to the property owner and all interest parties notifying them of their right to redeem the property or to claim excess funds. If not claimed, the Clerk & Master sends the unclaimed funds to the State of Tennessee after the statutory holding period. At that point, any interested person may contact the State regarding claiming the funds.
All property is sold AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS. No warranties are made, either express or implied, as to the title or condition of the premises, including any warranties of merchantability, insurability of the title, or fitness for a particular purpose. Purchasers have the responsibility of performing their own physical inspection of the property and determining its boundaries. Purchasers are also charged with the responsibility of performing their own title examination or obtaining independent legal advice as to the marketability or insurability of tax sale properties to determine the state of the title to the properties or fitness for a particular purpose.