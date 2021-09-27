Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger announced last week she will be hosting four ceremonies in October across Tennessee’s First Congressional District to recognize and our honor our Vietnam veterans and their families for their sacrifice and distinguished service.
The Rogersville event is set for Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 21, 1924 E. Main St.
More ceremonies will come in the following months.
Harshbarger partnered with the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration, a nationwide 50th anniversary recognition that began in 2012, to find and honor Vietnam era veterans for their service.
As part of this, participating Vietnam veterans will receive a lapel pin and congressional commendation certificate in recognition of their service. Vietnam era veterans of the First Congressional District can register to participate on Congresswoman Harshbarger’s website.
Other Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremonies
Jefferson County: Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m., White Pine Town Hall, 1548 Main St., White Pine.
Cocke County: Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m., West End Baptist Church (gym), 116 West End Street, Newport.
Sevier County: Thursday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m., Sevierville Civic Center, 200 Gary R. Wade Blvd., Sevierville.