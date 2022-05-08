For many decades, people from miles around would drive to Rogersville in order to patronize Arch Fain’s Restaurant on Church Street. “Nobody can fix a steak like Arch “was a common saying around town and many people believed it was true.
In fact the Fain name was synonymous with good food and service for many generations. As a matter of fact, once upon a time his establishment was quite famous. But few people knew that the hands that prepared their food also prepared elegant and tasty cuisine for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
The prestigious title of Presidential Chef was quite an accomplishment for a man who was born the son of former slaves and raised in the racially segregated South. Against all odds Arch who was born in 1891, became a self made man who worked his way to the top.
The Fain’s had been in the restaurant business in Rogersville since 1904 when his father Jim opened Fain’s Café on Main street. After fire destroyed the building in the 1930’s the Fain’s moved to Church Street. At the age of 13 Arch became an apprentice chef under his uncle Jim Watkins at the Tate Springs Hotel in Grainger County.
In 1911 he became head chef at the Pressmen’s Home hotel. At one time he had nine men working under him. That was the first year the annual union convention was held there.
Every night during this event Arch prepared food for over 1,500 people. A year later on July 24, 1912 Arch married Nora Brice. Dr. W. H Franklin, President of Swift College performed the ceremony.
For many decades the majority of businesses on Church Street were owned by black citizens and there were many including dry cleaners, barber shop, bakery, three cafes, shoe shop and a pool hall. Over a period of time he became a very talented and popular cook.
In the 1930’s Arch was offered the job of assistant Chef on the Southern Railway special luxury streamliner coach, the Tennessean. His brother in-law Carl Brice worked as a waiter on the same train. The Southern Railroad became very impressed with Arch’s expertise and in no time he became head chef. ‘
In the latter part of the 1930’s the President of the United States traveled by a special car that hooked onto the Tennessean. It was during this time that Arch was asked to serve as a chef on the Presidential train that carried Roosevelt from Washington DC to Warm Springs, Ga.
Carl Brice was the President’s personal waiter and valet on the train. He remembered that FDR was very impressed by the way Arch deboned a duck. He meticulously took out every bone and made the bird whole again. The president asked to meet such an adept chef and inquired if Arch could do the same thing with a fish, which he did.
Arch was in Roosevelt’s favor from then on. The President thought so much of Carl and Arch that he wrote Southern Railway and requested their services at Warm Springs. It was quite an honor for any man. Arch’s daughter Ann Fain Pearson remembered the time she accompanied her father to Roosevelt’s third inauguration.
Her daddy told her it was an event she wouldn’t see often in her lifetime. By the time the President passed away, Arch had already returned to Rogersville to continue the family restaurant business.
He had always been active in the town’s business affairs even when he lived at Warm Springs. He was a member of St. Mark’s Church, President of the board of trustees for Mitchell Crest Cemetery. Arch was an avid supporter of Swift Memorial College and he often hired students to work in his restaurant. He also catered many events for the college.
At one time Swift was the second largest business in Rogersville with Card & Label being the first. Due to segregation members of the black community weren’t allowed to eat at the restaurant even though Arch owned the business. Black customers were served at the kitchen door in the back.
Arch never turned anyone away whether they had money or not. It was a dark, turbulent time in history and sadly the man who had served the President of the United States wasn’t allowed to serve his own race in inside his establishment. During Arch Fain’s lifetime he probably didn’t know how famous he had become in the restaurant business.
Fain’s Café was popular for miles around and well known for fine food and service.
Ann remembered “My father never did anything halfway. For instance, he ordered whole sides of beef and cut and aged his steaks himself. He always cooked his food on a long coal stove because coal had a slow constant heat. Daddy’s food wasn’t anything fancy although he could do fancy. Mostly it was just good home cooking. I remember that presentation of the plate was very important. For example he garnished every plate he sent out of the kitchen. I guess he learned those things from the railroad.”
Arch’s wife Nora also worked at the restaurant. In fact she ran the whole shooting match while Arch served President Roosevelt and managed to raise five children.
The Fain’s were a good team- and they remained highly respected citizens in the community for many years.
Arch Fain died on December 1, 1966, and Fain’s restaurant closed forever much to the regret of its patrons. The man who had impressed a President was gone but for those who knew him, his contributions will never be forgotten.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com