Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn recently invited Tennesseans to participate in a full review of the state’s education funding formula and explore possibilities for a more student-centered approach.
“We will pursue a rigorous review of our state’s education funding to ensure we are properly investing in students and stewarding our resources well,” said Gov. Lee. “I invite every Tennessee parent to tell us about their current experiences as well as their hopes for the education, environment and experience in our K-12 public schools.”
The state’s current school funding framework, also known as the Basic Education Program (BEP), has not been meaningfully updated in more than 30 years.
“Tennessee’s students are the future of our state, and we’ve got to be sure our public schools are well-equipped to prepare each and every one of them for lifelong success,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Consistent with our focus to continuously improve the academic achievement of all Tennessee students, we are excited to open public conversations and discuss an investment strategy that aligns with those goals and values.”
District and school leaders, elected officials, families, education stakeholders and members of the public will be engaged in the coming months through committees, survey opportunities, local meetings and more.
Public engagement will focus on a student investment strategy that incorporates the following: Prioritizes students over systems; Empowers parents to engage in their child’s education; Incentivizes student outcomes; Ensures all students, regardless of location or learning needs, are served at a high-level; Reflects Tennesseans’ values; and Creates flexible funding that prepare students for postsecondary success
Visit this webpage for more information and learn how to get involved: https://www.tn.gov/education/tnedufunding
On Wednesday the TDOE announces the chairs of 18 Education Funding Review Subcommittees, including former Hawkins County Director of Schools Steve Starnes who will chair the School System Personnel Subcommittee.
“This is our moment as a state to intentionally review and take action around how we equip schools with the educators and wraparound supports needed to meet the aspirations we have for all Tennessee students,” said Starnes, who is now Director of Greeneville City Schools. “I look forward to engaging school system leaders to inform a school funding model that will meet the needs of Tennessee students enabling them to succeed in postsecondary and the workforce.”
Each of the 18 subcommittees, composed of 8-10 members, will be led by a chair who is tasked with capturing ideas and feedback based in the unique perspective of the stakeholder group or respective topic area they serve. Additionally, each chair is a trusted advocate to responsibly collect and share feedback and suggestions for a student-based funding approach.
Over the next three months, the subcommittees will meet twice a month, either in person or virtually.