The Hawkins County Commission decided Monday to wait at least until after the first draft of the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget has been presented before considering a $10 wheel tax cut.
Currently it costs $96 to tag a vehicle in Hawkins County, of which $26.50 is the state’s portion, and $67 is the county wheel tax. The clerk's office also receives a small fee.
Last month the Tennessee General Assembly voted to waive the state license plate fee for one fiscal year beginning with plates up for renewal in July of 2022, and ending with plates up for renewal in June of 2023.
The law approved by the General Assembly states that a $23.75 fee will be waived.
Due to that $2.75 discrepancy, Hawkins County Clerk Nancy Davis told the Review Wednesday she is still waiting to hear from the state exactly how much tags will cost Hawkins County residents in 2022-23, but it's expected to be $69.50.
Citizens 'deserve some of the rewards'
Commissioner Ray Jessee sponsored a resolution considered during Monday’s Hawkins County Commission meeting that reduces Hawkins County’s wheel tax from $67 to $57. Following a discussion the resolution was tabled by a vote of 14-6.
In 2017 the commission approved a $40 wheel tax to offset a $2 million revenue deficit.
Jessee’s resolution noted that since 2017 the $40 whee tax increase was approved it has generated right at $2 million each of the past three fiscal years, resulting in the county accumulating more than $8 million in undesignated fund balance surplus during that time.
Jessee states in his resolution that Hawkins County citizens have faithfully attributed to the accumulation of these funds, and “deserve some of the rewards”.
A $10 wheel tax cut would reduce county revenue by about $550,000 annually. Adjusting the wheel tax up or down requires two consecutive monthly votes with a two/thirds majority approval. If approved it would take about three months for the wheel tax adjustment to take effect.
'We don't know where our fund balance stands'
No one who spoke during the discussionMonday night was in favor of approving Jessee’s resolution. Commissioner Valarie Goins said that in light of the state fee cut, and the fact that it’s two weeks before an election, this is a bad time to bring up a whee tax cut.
“We don't know where our fund balance stands,” Goins said. “We do not know what our line items are going to look like. We need to wait until the Budget Committee has its Budget Hearings and see where we’re at. Then at that time, if there’s a possibility that we can afford to do this, then do this.”
Goins added, “We’ve also got to remember, fuel costs have went up. Electricity has gone up. Goods and services in general have went up. I’m afraid to say that we’re probably not going to see this is a good time to do this.”
Commissioner Charles Housewright noted that aside from increased expenses affecting the budget, the county going to lose a substantial amount of property tax revenue when the ZF Automotive plant (formerly TRW) in Rogersville shuts down sometime within the next year.
Between that lost revenue, inflation, potential funding increases for the sheriff and emergency services, and the $10 wheel tax cut, Hawkins County could be looking at a $1.5 to $2 million deficit, Housewright added.
“When I came on here I thought we were supposed to vote facts,” Housewright said. “Not to get votes at election time.”
'Expenditures are going to outpace our revenue'
Commissioner Jason Roach noted that county appropriations have increased 3.7 percent in recent years, while revenue has only increasing 2.2 percent.
“When we’re looking 4, 5, 6 years down the road, at some point our expenditures are going to outpace our revenue, with the current amount of revenue that we have in place right now,” Roach said. “It’s going to happen. There’s an inflation economy out there.”
Roach added, “If you look at 2020-21, had we not received $847,000 in CARES Act money, we were $35,000 in excess of our expenditures out of a $19 million budget. That’s razor thin. As we move forward we have grant money coming in, but we don’t need to plan for gobbling up grant money because it’s non-recurring. We have recurring expenses that we have to think about as we appropriate this money, so I’m not in favor of decreasing the wheel tax by $10 at this time.”
Commissioner Mark DeWitte made a motion to table the resolution until after the Budget Hearings, which are scheduled for May 10-12, so that commissioners have a better idea of what the 2022-23 budget looks like before making this decision.
DeWitte’s motion was approved 14-6 with commissioners Rick Brewer, Raymond Jessee, Charles Housewright, Charles Thacker, Mike Herrell, and Donnie Talley voting against.