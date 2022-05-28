Vacant land prices are holding up well in a market that is slowing from last year’s torrid pace.
April area sales were down 15.7%. Pending sales were down 1.6%. Active listings were down 11.3%, and so were new listings. But vacant land prices were 4% better than last year. And up 17.8% from the first four months of last year.
According to the Realtors Land Institute (RLI) and the National Association of Realtors Research Group, land sales rose an average of 6% last year while prices were up 7%.
According to NETAR’s Land Sales Report, local sales were up 41% last year and prices were up 21.5%. Local prices began a double-digit year-over-year price increase pattern in 2019.
The national land survey shows that as the effects of the pandemic began to wane in 2021, the land market continued to thrive as a vibrant part of real estate buying and selling.
Locally, it was a little more than vibrant. Vacant land sales boomed, and they’re still strong when you consider that this year’s sales and prices are being compared to the best ever local land market in modern times.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of research for the National Association of Realtors (NAR), said, “Even with rising interest rates, I expect sustained growth in land sale and prices this year, driven particularly by the demand for multifamily and single-family housing needs. The shift from just-in-time to just-in-case inventory management amid supply chain issues will continue to drive the demand for land for new warehouses. Moreover, agricultural grain prices will remain elevated due to the war in Ukraine and thereby boost demand for farmland.”
Pending sales down, inventory shows slight increase
Higher mortgage rates, the continued lack of inventory, declining affordability, and inflation took a bite out of April’s pending sales.
Sellers accepted 897 new contracts last month, down from 917 in March and 21 more than April last year.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes and condominium sales in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR). Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before they close, accepted contracts offer insight into the direction home sales will take.
“This month’s report affirms sales are slowing down, and pending sales would have been lower if there had been fewer cash sales,” NETAR President Rick Chantry said. “Cash sales continue playing a significant role in the local market. That means rising mortgage rates – or higher prices for that matter – didn’t have as much impact as expected.” Last month, there were 250 cash sales — 35% of all existing home sales reported by NETAR.
Both new listings and active inventory gained ground last month. There were 1,038 active listings in mid-May. “It was the first time in six months that active inventory was above 1,000 listings,” Chantry said. It’s an improvement, but inventory is still very tight. He added that at the current sales pace, there’s barely a month’s worth of inventory market. And the inventory picture isn’t any brighter in the city and submarkets. Ten of 15 local markets had less than a month’s inventory.
The typical home that sold in April was on the market for 42 days before it closed. That’s down four days from March and down 14 days from the beginning of the year. When homes spend less time on the market it signals demand is increasing.