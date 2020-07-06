“It was definitely above and beyond what we were expecting,” Brad Wilson said of the Friday night fundraiser to support his nine-month-old son. “We couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”
Neither Wilson nor organizer Megan Lawson of Sayrah Barn said they expected quite the turnout that they saw at Friday night’s fundraiser.
Exceeding everyone’s expectations, over 1,000 people attended the event, over 200 cars were registered, and a little over $12,500 was raised.
About Ellison
Ellison is the Wilson family’s youngest child and is nine months old.
He was diagnosed at the end of May, 2020 with a Choroid Plexus Carcinoma, which is a brain tumor. Shortly after his diagnoses, Ellison had surgery to remove the tumor.
“After he had his tumor removed, my wife (Jessy) and him have been staying in Memphis (where the surgery took place) the majority of the time,” Wilson said. “They’re staying at Saint Jude’s in Memphis for his chemo treatments. I have been going back and forth on weekends and stay with them when I can.”
The Wilson’s five-year-old daughter has also made the trip with Wilson to visit Ellison, though Wilson noted that the nearly seven-hour drive is difficult for a young child to make.
Ellison will have six months of chemotherapy, with one treatment per month. He had his first treatment in early June, and, thankfully, Wilson told the Review that Ellison tolerated it well.
“Right now, the chemo is what they’re trying to stick to until we get further along and can do some more scans to see how everything looks,” he said. “They may change the treatment up then.”
As of now, Wilson said Ellison is doing fairly well.
“He has his good and bad days,” he said. “But, he’s always been happy-go-lucky. Ever since he was born, he’s been nothing but smiles all the time. He’s a good little guy.”
“The Lord had a lot to do with it”
When the organizers presented Wilson and his wife with the money earned, Wilson said he was simply “at a loss for words.”
“When they told me the final amount, I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I didn’t really cry, but I was certainly emotional inside. The Lord had a lot to do with it. He allowed all of those people to come to support us, so I give him the thanks.”
“We all cried all evening,” said Lawson. “It was a very emotional evening, but it was very wonderful.”
An overwhelming response
Lawson told the Review that, though the event wasn’t scheduled to begin until 4 p.m., there were numerous people who showed up at the gates with vintage cars and trucks at 3 p.m.
By 4 p.m., there were already over 100 cars parked on the property.
“I was panicking that we might not even have enough room for them all,” Lawson said with a laugh. “But, it turned out wonderful. We’re just amazed at how well it turned out.”
Hogtown Bluegrass
In addition to the car and truck show, the fundraiser event included performances from several bluegrass bands.
Brad Wilson is actually a member of one of the groups, Hogtown Bluegrass, and played several songs at his son’s fundraiser.
“We made a spot for Jessy’s car away from everybody, and Jessy stayed in the vehicle with Ellison,” Lawson said. “They stayed in the vehicle while Brad played and just listened to the music. Ellison likes to hear that.”
“It was a humbling feeling to know that people were showing up there for us,” Wilson said.
Sayrah barn’s first event
The fundraiser for Ellison was actually the first event ever hosted by the newly complete Sayrah Barn.
“Though it wasn’t originally even scheduled to be the first event here, I think everything happened for a reason,” Lawson said. “The other event fell through, so I think it was meant to be that Ellison’s event was the first one. I even told Jessy and Brad, ‘When Ellison gets married, he has to be married here.’ So, we hope that happens.”
“They’ve always stood behind us”
Wilson also thanked the community for their time and generous donations.
“I want to send a big ‘thank you’ to the community,” he said. “Without them, we definitely wouldn’t be able to be where we are now. Now, we don’t have to worry about money as much and can focus on getting Ellison better. It really means a lot to Jessy and me. I’m super proud of this community. They’ve always stood behind us through this. Rogersville is a great place to live. I love the people here. We’re so excited, humbled and grateful.”