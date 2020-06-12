SEYMOUR — Phil Arlinghaus, of Sevier County, has announced his Republican candidacy for the office of U.S. House of Representatives, First Congressional District of Tennessee.
Arlinghaus is seeking the seat being vacated by the retiring Phil Roe.
Arlinghaus, 28, has no previous political office experience, but he has been active in political radio and other organizations. A pastor by training, he has worked with churches and other nonprofits, and holds an associate’s degree in Cybersecurity, a bachelor’s in Ministry Leadership and Bible and Theology from Johnson University, formerly Johnson Bible College, and is pursuing a Master’s of Divinity.
Arlinghaus said he feels confident in his ability to run for office because of his ability to work with people, leadership skills learned from the classroom, field experience, and mentors, and has helped start churches and businesses.
“I am a man to listen first, ask questions second, and do third,” he said. “I will not allow politics to get in the way of the people. I will be a representative, not a politician.”
Arlinghaus is active in his church, community, and the media world. He is a member of the NRA, Association of the United States Army, Gun Owners of America, Tennessee Firearms Association, National Sheriffs’ Association, the TEA Party, and the Republican Party (national and state).
He was the first candidate in the district to sign the Term Limits, FAIRtax H.R. 25, Balanced Budget Amendment, Regulation Freedom Amendment, and the FreedomWorks 2020 Policy Pledges.
Arlinghaus describes himself as Pro-God, Pro-Life, Pro-Gun, and Pro-America. He believes that “Socialism is the Kudzu of American Culture”.
He is married to the former Hannah Fisher, of Sneedville, and they are the proud parents of Lorelai, 10 months. They make their home in Seymour.
Learn more at phil4house.com or on social media @phil4house.
