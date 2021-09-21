The Church Hill Middle School Panthers football team traveled to Mosheim last Tuesday night and came away with an impressive 45-0 win over the West Greene Middle School Buffaloes.
Jameson Mowell had a big night passing the ball, with touchdowns going to Austin Glass, Isaiah Ward and Lucas Gilliam.
Keelin Releford caused a fumble at the goal line and returned it for a 90 yard touchdown.
Bryson Christian and Brock Mowell added rushing touchdown. Coach Jeremy Jones said “It was a good night for Church Hill football.”