A man who abandoned his motorcycle and fled on foot Saturday near Rogersville after a high speed chase with police was arrested when he came back later to retrieve his bike.
HCSO Sgt. Stacy Vaughan stated in his report that Saturday around 12:10 p.m. he observed a red Honda motorcycle traveling on Park Boulevard with an expired tag and a non-working headlight.
Vaughan stated that when he attempted a traffic stop the rider turned west on Highway 11-W and accelerated to 90 mph.
The rider then turned south on Rt. 66S, and reportedly led Vaughan on a pursuit to Broadway Street, Pine Crest Street, Tuggle Hill Road, Guntown Road, MicKinney Chapel, and then to S. Bear Hollow Road where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
A resident of S. Bear Hollow Road flagged police down and stated the motorcycle had been abandoned on his property, and the rider fled on foot. Vaughan reported that the area was searched but the rider wasn’t located, and the motorcycle was towed.
Around 4 p.m. that day the resident called Central dispatch and reported the rider had returned to retrieve his motorcycle.
“The homeowner told the suspect not to leave and held him at the scene until I arrived and took him into custody,” Vaughan stated in his report.
The rider was identified as Deven Duane McDaniel, 30, 382 Lauren Drive, Rogersville.
“Deven stated he refused to stop because he did not have a driver’s license,” Vauhgan added. “Deven also could not provide proof of insurance for the motorcycle.”
McDaniel was charged with felony evading arrest, speeding 90 in a 55 zone, no insurance and registration violation. He was arraigned Monday and released on $2,000 bond, with his next curt hearing set for Aug. 3.