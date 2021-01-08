Danny Cockreham

Danny Franklin Cockreham, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital after a short illness. He attended Rogersville Presbyterian Church. When Danny entered the heavenly gates, he was welcomed home by his father and mother, John and Maggie Ruth Cockreham; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Jean and Coy McLain; brother-in-law, Russell Farmer; brother-in-law and wife, Don and Pat Hurd; son-in-law, Bruce Lemons. What a reunion that will be.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn Cockreham; daughter, Lisa Lemons; granddaughters, Morgan Young and husband, Cody, Madison McCullough and Fiancé, Brock Gladson; the apple of his eye, great-granddaughter, Kambrie Grace Hilton; Sisters, Sue Farmer, Ruby Glasscock and husband, John; sister-in-law, Brenda Greer; several nieces and nephews.
To know Danny, is to love him. He was one of the kindest and most thoughtful people you could ever know. He loved his family very much. Danny retired from AFG Ind. after 38 years of service. He was the Production Superintendent at AFG Ind. for many years. He served 30 years as Secretary of Treasury on the Board of Directors at Holston Electric Cooperative. Also, Danny served on the Tennessee Electric Coop. Assoc. Board of Directors. He was a long-time member of the Hawkins County Industrial Board. He was member of Overton Lodge #5 F&AM, Scottish Rite of Free Masonry 32°, Jericho Temple, and Rogersville Shrines Club. Lastly, Danny was a member at McDonald Hills Golf Club. He was an avid golfer, making a hole in one in 2011. All of his golf buddies were so special to him.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 1100 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY, 40508. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.