A Thursday evening report of an abandoned vehicle near Phipps Bend led Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies to an alleged mobile fentanyl lab.
Due to the dangerous nature of the substance, Hawkins County Emergency Response Hazmat team was also called to the scene.
The incident resulted in a Washington County couple, Elliot M. Shaw, 28, and Chelsea M. Isbell, 29, accruing drug, firearm and public intoxication charges among others.
Shaw is already a convicted felon in North Carolina and Isbell is a convicted felon in Tennessee for auto burglary.
Washington County couple charged
Around 6:46 on Thursday evening, HCSO Deputy Stephanie Bolognese responded to the intersection of Phipps Bend Road and Main Street in Surgoinsville in reference to an abandoned vehicle.
“I had a passerby inform me that there was a female walking down the road attempting to hitch hike,” reads Bolognese’s report. “I attempted to locate the female and saw a male who was stumbling down 11W.”
When she spoke with the male, who was identified as Elliot Shaw, he told Bolognese that he and his girlfriend Chelsea Isbell had run out of gas and were attempting to get help.
Bolognese then transported Shaw back to the abandoned vehicle and “waited for Chelsea to return.”
“While speaking with Shaw, he got back in the vehicle and stated that he was going to ask someone for a ride,” reads the report. “Shaw attempted to start the vehicle and was informed he was not able to drive due to him being under the influence.”
When Shaw attempted to start the vehicle again, he was placed under arrest for public intoxication.
She also noticed a hand gun sitting in between the driver’s door and seat.
Bolognese also noted that “Chelsea also appeared to be under the influence.”
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson stated in a press release that among the items retrieved from the vehicle were a pharmaceutical pill press, pill binder products, grinders, a respirator, nitrile gloves, unknown white powders, and a container of white tablets that had been pressed to look like Xanax pills.
“The HCSO Narcotics Division was then requested to respond to the vehicle due to the operation being a possible clandestine fentanyl laboratory,” Lawson said. “The narcotics division and the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force responded and processed the scene. Samples were taken from the located items and sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for analysis to confirm if fentanyl was present.”
HCSO Narcotics Division Lt. Lynn Campbell has said in published reports that “there were fentanyl precursors in the powder that was tested at the scene;” however, the true identity of the substances won’t be known until the TBI analysis has been completed.
“Their story was that they were producing ketogenic dog vitamins, but they were pressing them into fake Xanax bars,” Campbell said. “They gave us a statement that they had just bought it, and yesterday was their first time pressing out some pills,” Campbell said. “There were probably 25-30 pills. They said they were having a problem getting it to bind together, so that’s why I don’t think they knew exactly what they were doing.”
Shaw and Isbell were charged with public intoxication, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, manufacture of a schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule IV-controlled substances.
Extremely dangerous substances
Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller told the Review that units from Surgoinsville Fire Department and Hawkins Co. Emergency Response Team, and Hawkins EMA responded to the scene as well due to the dangerous nature of fentanyl.
“Emergency departments were requested to respond to perform a decontamination of two individuals that had a potential contamination of fentanyl,” Miller said.
By this time, the couple was already in HCSO custody at the location of the abandoned vehicle.
“Exposure to these drugs is very dangerous to first responders performing their daily duties and responding to incidents,” Miller added. “These drugs are extremely dangerous because they act quickly to depress the central nervous system and respiratory function. Exposure can quickly be fatal. There were no reported injuries in the August 13 response.”
He went on to add, “The CDC referenced fentanyl as a powerful synthetic drug that is similar to morphine and heroin but is 50 to 100 times more potent,” Miller said. “Fentanyl and its analogs are classified as drugs known as rapid-acting synthetic opioids that are used for pain management. Other drugs in that class include carfentanil.”
Fentanyl is also a recreational drug responsible for a surge in overdose deaths nationwide.