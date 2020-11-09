The Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council will host their fourth annual Vets and Pets adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 14.
“This is just a wonderful event that will help past and current Military personnel and Veterans get a forever friend,” said Sandy Behnke, who is the Hawkins County Humane Society manager. “I am so excited about this, as so many suffer with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTDS). As we all know, pets are some of the best therapy for panic disorder and anxiety.”
All animals will be free for all veterans on Nov. 14, as long as they have proper ID. This includes both dogs and cats.
“This wonderful organization will reimburse our shelter for all adoptions that take place on this day,” Behnke said.
The event will take place at the Hawkins County Humane Society, which is located at 5180 US-11W in Rogersville. Their Saturday hours are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Come out and find a fur-ever friend for the Veteran in your family.