The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen recognized the community involvement efforts of AGC Glass Company at their April 12 meeting by presenting ACG employee Keith Henderson with a plaque.
It was Henderson who brought the idea for the new Surgoinsville Library pavilion to AGC Glass Company Greenland Plant Manager Michael Barry.
Barry told the Review back in December when the pavilion was completed that community involvement is something that has been “raised in its level of importance to us as a business.”
“This plant has been part of the fabric of Hawkins County since 1962,” Barry said. “It’s one of the largest facilities in Hawkins County, but we sit back here quietly. We have historically done things like trash pickup for the community, but we’re trying to spread out further and demonstrate the appreciation we have for this community.”
As part of this initiative, AGC aims to take part in some sort of community project each year in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region, where their employees reside.
Barry explained that Henderson brought the Surgoinsville project to his attention around February of 2020, and it was one of the first larger projects AGC took on as part of their community involvement initiative.
“We are really proud to be able to support such a fantastic organization,” Barry said of the Surgoinsville Library. “They touch a lot of lives.”
AGC employees actually built the entire pavilion. AGC masons performed all of the concrete work, the mechanics installed the shelter, and the electricians did all electrical prep work and will install lights in the pavilion in the spring. A local contractor who often works with AGC also donated his time to dig the area and prepare the foundation.
“I expected the pavilion to be a long-term goal that would take years to accomplish— we all did,” Library System Director Yvonne Woytovich told the Review. “It is exciting and amazing to see local businesses support the community and make it happen so soon. The library is proud to have been the catalyst for the project, and it has been a great experience partnering with AGC on making this happen for the Surgoinsville community.”
“It was just a dream come true,” Surgoinsville’s Library Assistant Tina Henderson added. Tina Henderson is the wife of Keith Henderson, who brought the idea before AGC representatives.
“I never thought we would have this,” she added. “It was so much fun watching it all come together. There was a lot of hard work put in it by the AGC guys.”
“The town really appreciates what you all have done,” Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham told Henderson on Monday as he presented the plaque.
The plaque reads, “The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen thank and commend you for your work in the construction of the new gazebo located on the grounds of the library here in Surgoinsville. The gazebo is very nice and adds to the beautiful landscape of the library and our community.”
“On behalf of Plant Manager Michael Berry and the almost 600 team members at the facility, we’re really glad and proud to be able to build and donate this to the library and the Surgoinsville community,” Henderson told the board. “We hope it will be used for many years.”
Graham also gave a matching plaque to the Surgoinsville Library to be displayed inside.
As far as the future plans for the pavilion, Surgoinsville Library Manager Rachel Franklin explained that the library hopes to host an official grand opening once local COVID-19 case numbers have dropped. The library also plans to hold many Summer Reading program events inside the pavilion and host community movie nights throughout the year. The library has even toyed with the idea of a music night.