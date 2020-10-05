Hawkins school board to consider keeping four-day school week for rest of school year

At the Hawkins County Board of Education’s upcoming workshop, the board will look into continuing the four-day school week for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
The system-wide four-day school week was implemented when classroom instruction resumed in early September. As it currently stands, all grades throughout the system attend in-person classes Monday through Thursday, and all classes are held virtually on Friday. Teachers then use Friday to deep clean the school premises.
The board workshop planned to discuss this topic was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, but this has been rescheduled to Thursday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. and will be available to watch via Zoom.
At the Oct. 1 BOE meeting, board member Debbie Shedden suggested looking into remaining on this four-day week.
“I’ve been thinking about how much money we could save by keeping on with the four-day week—not only in fuel cost, but energy costs at each one of our facilities,” she said. “Our busses would definitely be running less, so we would be able to keep them longer. I am aware that we have a 180-day requirement that has to be met, but what if, instead of 180 days, we ask for either 180 days or an hourly requirement for the year?”
She then suggested the system draft a resolution and present it to local legislators as well as the state BOE and members of the Tenn. Dept of Ed.
“I like your idea of getting a committee together and coming up with some ways to get around or manipulate the 180-day requirement,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson. “As long as that’s in place, and that’s the only minimum we have in being creative with our instructional time, I think we’re not going to be able to head in that direction or any creative direction. This COVID situation has created an opportunity for us to HAVE to think outside the box and how we get instruction.”
He added, “Our teachers have had to do a heck of a transition between just classroom instruction, then moving virtual, and then coming back, in some cases, doing both in the same instructional block.”
He also noted that the fifth day of the week being virtual gives teachers some needed planning and collaboration time.
“I think, given what we’ve been through this year, our education leaders are going to be more open to new ideas and thinking outside the box than we’ve ever seen,” Shedden added.
Hixson also told the board that, coincidently, he had already been thinking of extending the four-day week until the end of the semester.
Board member Judy Trent also told the board that the idea of extending the four-day week at least until the end of the semester had been on her mind as well.
“I’m excited to at least look at the option,” he added. “I like the committee idea. I’d like to have teachers as part of that. I’d like to have principals, board members. It gives us a workable option if nothing else.”
The board will further discuss the idea at their Oct. 8 meeting and iron out their specific plan.
Clinch School already had four-day week
As Trent brought up during the Oct. 1 meeting, Clinch School was already operating on a four-day week before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve already proven this at Clinch last year,” she said. “We’ve already got a guideline to go by and know that it worked.”
Clinch school began their four-day schedule in September of 2019, shortly after the 2019-2020 school year started. At that time, SR 70 and SR 66 were still under construction due to mud slides and collapsed roads. As a result, travel time in the Clinch area had drastically increased.
When the plan was implemented in September, the BOE planned for Clinch to revert back to a traditional school schedule once the roads were open. At the time, TDOT projected that SR 66 should be reopened by mid-to-late October of 2019, with a late-October to early-November re-opening eyed for SR 70.
However, the roads were still not open by the Nov. 12 2019 meeting, so the BOE voted to extend the four-day schedule until the end of the fall 2019 semester and revisit the matter in January.
By the January meeting, SR66 was fully re-opened to the public at the end of November, and SR70 was officially opened on Dec. 4. However, SR 70 was down to one lane at the time. The BOE decided at that time to keep Clinch school on a four-day schedule for the remainder of the year.
“The research shows that, not only does attendance increase on a four-day school week, but math scores also increase,” Clinch School Principal Denise McKee told the BOE in February of this year.
When looking at Clinch’s data, both of these claims held up.
Clinch School even won the district attendance trophy for their high attendance rates during the fourth marking period of spring 2020.
“Our attendance has increased, and we were the only school that scored above 96 percent in that fourth marking period” she added. “We also compared our 2018 and 2019 winter benchmarks, and we have increased in math. We are aligning with what the research has shown nationwide.”