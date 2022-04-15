Rogersville 10-year Parks and Recreation master plan includes a “wish list” of nearly $7 million worth of improvement projects at the Rogersville City Park.
Of those projects the proposed new community center complex is by far the largest at an estimated $4.35 million.
On Tuesday the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved its portion of the Hawkins County Parks and Recreation 10-Year Master Plan. The plan was completed in partnership with Church Hill and the county.
Last week the County Commission’s Parks Committee recommended approval of the plan, which comes up for a vote by the commission on April 25. The Church Hill BMA will be asked to approve its portion of the plan when it meets on April 19.
The plan must be approved this month, and is required for cities and counties to be eligible for state grant funding to pay for park improvements. The cities and county aren’t committed to completing the projects listed in the Master Plan, but projects that aren’t in the plan won’t be eligible for state grant funding.
Brian Hill from Community Development Partners presented the plan to the Rogersville Parks and Rec Board Tuesday, which then recommended its approval. Most BMA members attended that meeting and later gave the plan final approval at their meeting.
The Rogersville portion of the plan includes project priority lists for Rogersville City Park (RCP), Crockett Springs Park (CSP), and Swift Park.
A link to the overall 139-page mater plan, as well as several photos from the Rogersville portion of the plan, and a video of Hill’s report can be found in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Rogersville City Park
Aside from the proposed $4.35 million community center project, other high dollar projects on the RCP high priority list included improvements to the swimming pool for $386,000; a splash pad for $326,000; walking path security lighting for $1.45 million; ball field concessions and restrooms for $116,000; and $174,000 for security cameras.
Other smaller RCP priority projects include park signs on Park Boulevard and Main Street for $2,175; water fountain bottle refill station for $15,950; trailside fitness equipment for $26,100; and replace playground equipment and install ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) playground equipment for $11,600.
RCP had another $7.6 million worth of projects identified as low priority. All high priority projects must be completed before the city can apply for grant funding for low priority projects.
Based on the surveys compiled and other community feedback, Hill reported that none of the proposed projects for CSP and Swift were identified as high priority.
Hill noted that the Master Plan can be changed by the BMA at any time. If Rogersville wishes to seek grant funding for CSP or Swift projects before all of the RCP high priority projects are completed, the BMA would have to amend the Master Plan identifying those other park projects as high priority as well.
Crockett Springs and Swift
CSP had $377,319 worth of low priority projects listed including an ADA compliant 10-foot wide asphalt walking path for $144,638; replacing the tire wall with a RediRock wall at the creek for $108,750; and new restrooms for $72,500.
Swift Park had $594,565 worth of low priority projects listed including a new basketball court for $116,000; a new pavilion for $108,750; replacing the playground surface with poured rubber for $104,000; updating restrooms to be ADA compliant for $72,500; ADA compliant 5-foot walking path for $34,256; and repaving and re-striping the Hasson Street parking lot with ADA spaces for $24,288.
“This is a long term plan, and when you see theses costs I know there’s a sticker shock,” Hill told the P&R Board. “You have over next 10, 15, even 20 years to decide how might you budget these things out, and what might that look like — again, multiplying your funds with grant sources along the way. That’s ultimately what this plan is supposed to help you provide.”