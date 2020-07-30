SNEEDVILLE — Roger L. Ramsey, age 68, of Sneedville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020.
He was a member of Duck Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Layton Ramsey; sister, Cathy Greer; and grandparents, Woodrow and Pauline Martin.
Roger was a smart, kind, honest and generous man. He spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated and faithful man. He is loved and will be missed by many. Without a doubt, Roger Ramsey’s life was well lived and he was loved. Roger was the one person in the crowd that others were drawn to.
His genuine spirit immediately put others at ease. He befriended everyone who was blessed to cross his path. When you walked away from Roger Ramsey you walked away with a smile on your face. It was the sincerity in his voice that immediately could put one at ease. It was the confidence in his look that assured others around him that things would be okay. Ramsey’s Racking Horses was a trademark to Roger and his avid passion for horses. The quality of dedication and hard work that he put into his horses was his legacy and it will continue to live on through his family.
Survivors include his wife, Clara Ramsey; mother, Edith Ramsey; children, Jeff (Tabitha) Ramsey, Ashley (Kevin) Marion, Neil (Anita) Lamb, Connie (Carl) Williams and Chad (Summer) Mabe; grandchildren Blaze, Brady and Brandon, Presley, Kristine, Kayla and Wyatt, Jacob and Isaiah, Truett and Mallory; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Deanna), Ronald (Jeannie), L.C. (Shelia), and Raymond (Lynn); sister, Marcie (Anthony); very special uncle, Shep Horton; and life-long friend, Coy Bell.
Visitation services were held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Duck Creek Baptist Church. A private funeral will be held at a later date. Rev. Kester Bunch and Rev. Alan Lamb officiating. Special music was provided by Carrie Williams. The final resting place will be in Horton Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Kenny Horton, Tony Seal, Jason Carroll, Jerry Lee Brooks, Gerald Delph, Tim Hopkins and Roy Robertson.
Transportation to final resting place will be provided by Jason Sexton and his team.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuenalhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, in charge of the arrangements.