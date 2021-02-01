Mae Kyer Ewing

Mae Elizabeth Kyer Ewing, 87, passed from labor to reward on January 30, 2021, after an extended illness. Born in Concord, TN, to Tom and Flora Belle Kyer, on January 15, 1934, she accepted Jesus as her personal savior at a young age. A devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, Mae married Richard Ewing, in 1950, and together they raised seven children. Mae was widely known for her musical talent. She traveled the area spreading God’s word through her gift of singing and served many years as pianist for Hasson Street Christian Church and Guntown Christian Church. She was also a part of multiple Gospel singing groups over the years and blessed countless listeners with her God-given talent. Mae “never met a stranger”, and her legacy and impact are far-reaching among her many family and friends. Although our hearts are broken, the words of one of her most requested songs, “May the Works I’ve Done Speak for Me”, comfort us now.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 39 years, Richard Ewell Ewing; brothers Charlie Kyer, Tom Kyer, and Arthur Kyer; sisters Betty Reeves, and Ruth Rutledge.
She is survived by sons Richard (Darla) of Ashland, KY, Lewis (Debbie) of Kingsport, TN, Steve of Morristown, TN, and Neal (Jennifer) of Rogersville, TN; daughters Shirley Montemarano of Kingsport, TN, Angela (Rodney) Seiber, of Morristown, TN, Christine (Cordell) Evans, of Dickson, TN; brother Rev. Robert Kyer of Rogersville; 28 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Also mourning her loss are many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
She will lie in state from 2;00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Zion Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.