Cadets from Volunteer High School’s Navy JROTC recently completed a school beautification project.
The work involved moving old rock, clearing out old deteriorated areas, and prepping areas for new landscaping materials.
This included replacing the school’s old “V” in front of the flagpole which was weathered and falling apart. The busted and weathered “V” was noticed at the beginning of the school year when cadets went out to perform colors, (the raising of the American Flag).
Upon learning that the flagpole area was NJROTC’s responsibility, “we felt compelled to make it beautiful since parents and visitors enter the school from this location,” stated Chad Lovato, Senior Naval Science Instructor of Volunteer High School’s NJROTC.
The NJROTC cadets with the help of the school’s horticulture class took it one step further and moved the old gravel rock to areas around the school that needed some attention as well.
What started out as a project to address only one area of concern turned out to change the landscape of several areas which helped make the school look better overall.
Students learned more than just skills in landscaping, they took pride in their school, earned community service hours, and were challenged with the project management aspect to include planning, cost, and scheduling.