The Church Hill BMA voted at their September meeting to purchase the nearly three-acre piece of property behind Church Hill’s VFW Post 9754.
This property is located at 261 Silver Lake Road and will be used to expand Derrick Park, which is located just next door to Post 9754.
Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal told the board that Post 9754 had agreed to sell the property for $70,000.
“We’re having it surveyed as we speak,” he said at the time. “We were really tickled that they are willing to sell it. We’ve looked at it and are pretty sure we can get another ball field in there, which is needed very badly. That would give us three ball fields in that vicinity—two on the right and one on the left. A good parking area, too, which would get us out of some obligations elsewhere.”
He added, “I’m excited that they did that, and I told them that we really appreciated it. It’s a property we really needed.”
Alderman Keith Gibson also noted that the property contains a boat ramp.
“It’s hard to beat the VFW,” said Alderman Linda Miller. “They back our city all the time.”
Deal noted that, back in March, the city already purchased a section of VFW Road adjacent to Derrick Park. The city hopes to soon pave VFW Road for easier access to what will become additional Derrick Park parking.
“We don’t want to announce some things today, but there’s some things we want to do there, do some moving around, to make our (Derrick) park to the left of that a little safer,” Deal added.
Installing playground equipment in Derrick Park
In other news, the BMA voted to accept the low bid of $11,645 from Hammer Down Outdoor Creations to install the recently purchased new playground equipment in Derrick Park.
In June, the city officially accepted the low bid from Bliss Products and Services for the new playground equipment, two new picnic shelters and an outdoor amphitheater. The city purchased this equipment using a portion of the $500,000 capital outlay note the BMA approved in May.
The “Kiddie Crawl” playground set, which is designed for toddlers, was $15,865, and the older child playground set, called “The Katherine,” was $25,875. The price for “The Katherine” included a roof over the equipment.
Deal noted that Hammer Down has 14 days to install the equipment.
The two picnic shelters cost $15,170, and the amphitheater costs $14,010, for a total of $29,180. However, before the picnic shelters and amphitheater can be installed, the ground must be prepared. The installation of these additions is expected to take place later this year.
The newly installed splash pad in Derrick Park is also part of the $500,000 park improvements. The splash pad was originally slated to be finished in early June, but construction delays pushed this back to July. The city then planned a grand opening ceremony for July 17. Sadly, this ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19, and the splash pad was unable to open this year.
Volunteers for Volunteer
Church Hill received a plaque to celebrate 40 years of membership with Public Entity Partners, which was formerly known as Tennessee Municipal League and provides the town with liability insurance.
“I think there’s only 10 cities that have been with them that long,” Deal said. “So, we’re proud of that. They’ve been a big help for the city.”
Deal also read from a proclamation that he had presented to the organizers of Volunteer for Volunteer, which was a campus cleanup and beautification project.
“The Volunteers for Volunteer initiative seeks to establish pride in its community, especially during challenging times,” Deal read. “[They] emphasized the tradition of Volunteer spirit and live up to our state’s nickname, Tennessee Volunteers.”
The proclamation also proclaimed Sept. 12 as Volunteers for Volunteer day. Deal presented this proclamation to the event’s student organizers, Sarah Gonce and Hunter Walker as well as Director of Schools Matt Hixson and new VHS Principal Greg Sturgill.
Sturgill also said at the recent VHS football field ribbon cutting, “The Volunteers for Volunteer event that was organized by our students is sure to have a lasting impact far into the future.”
Anonymous donation for flag pole
The BMA also accepted a $19,304 bid from Pave-Well to repair several spots on 11-W near the Silver Lake Road intersection and Ken-Jo convenience store, in front of Pal’s, and near the Goshen Valley Road intersection.
Deal noted that the state will reimburse the town 100% for these repairs.
Gibson also gave City Recorder Josh Russell a $2,500 donation that he had received from an anonymous source for Derrick Park.
“They did specify what they would like to see down there, and it’s a flag pole,” Gibson said. “I’ve got the $2,500, and they’d just like to see us put a big flag pole up down there.”
He noted that, from his research, the town could purchase a 40-foot flag pole and large flag with this money.