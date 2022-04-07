The Hawkins County Health Department will be celebrating the 27th annual National Public Health Week (NPHW), April 4 through April 10.
This year’s theme, “Public Health Is Where You Are” celebrates what we know is true: the places where we are, physically, mentally, and societally affect the health and lives of all. Having support and feeling included within local communities can have a positive effect on mental and physical health.
The pandemic has shined a spotlight on public health and local health departments; however, many individuals may not recognize and know about broad range of programming and mandated services provided by the Hawkins County Health Department.
The health department will be utilizing this NPHW to highlight services to raise more local awareness. As we move slowly back toward gathering in person, focusing will not only be on what individuals can do, but what communities can do to protect and prioritize public health.
The health department is encouraging everyone — public health professionals, teachers, students, elected leaders and the general public — to step in and do what they can to make the world a more equitable, safe, and healthy place. Working together, we can build healthier communities and eventually, the healthiest nation.