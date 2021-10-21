A resolution that would set the minimum pay for full time Hawkins County employees at $12 per hour will be considered for approval at the Oct. 25 Hawkins County Commission meeting.
The resolution would also set the minimum pay for part time county employees at $10 per hour.
Hawkins County finance director Eric Buchanan said the additional cost to the 2021-22 fiscal year budget would be approximately $43,344 for the eight months remaining. The estimated annual cost would be right at $65,000.
The proposed resolution would affect 17 full time employees including 12 conveniences center operators in the Solid Waste department; one recycling center technician; two custodians; one park maintenance staff member; and one senior citizen van driver.
Convenience center operators start at $8.73 per hour, and it takes them 10 years worth of step pay increases on the salary scale to reach $11.98 per hour, Buchanan said.
Buchanan noted that the number of part time employees is always in flux, but the overall cost estimate was based on the average number of part timers employed over the course of a fiscal year.
At Monday’s meeting the commission’s Budget Committee voted to recommend the resolution to the full commission to take affect Nov. 1.
Initially the committee suggested a start-up date of Jan. 1 for the new minimum pay.
Commissioner Jeff Barrett said it might be nice for the employees to have it for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the Nov. 1 start up date was approved.
Buchanan noted that the extra pay can’t be issued until a budget amendment is approved allocating the additional funds.
Committee chairman Mike Herrell said the will introduce an out-of-order resolution implementing the budget amendment at Monday’s commission meeting.
If the out-of-order resolution fails, it would be on the agenda for the Nov. 22 commission meeting, and assuming it was approved the affected employees would receive back-pay.