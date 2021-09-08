ROGERSVILLE – American Legion Post 21 at 1924 East Street will host its fifth annual POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday Sept. 17 at the post. The public is invited to attend.
The ceremony honors Hawkins County’s prisoners of war and service members who went missing in action during war.
According to a news release from the post, the ceremony will begin with a welcome from Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins and an opening prayer that will be offered by Post 21 Chaplin Gary Snyder. The colors will be posted by members of Cherokee High’s NJROTC unit.
Cherokee High student Morgan Hunter will lead the singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Shelby Helton of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21and Blair Aderhold, a POW’s granddaughter.
The keynote speaker will be Brigadier General Kurt Winstead (Tennessee National Guard retired). The names of POWs and MIAs will be read by Hawkins County Veterans Service Officer Col. (retired) Mike Manning.
Gen. Winstead is a Rogersville native and is retired from the Tennessee Army National Guard after 30 year’s service in Judge Advocate General’s Corp. He resides with his family in Franklin, Tenn., where he practices law.
During his National Guard service he deployed to Iraq and earned numerous awards and medals.
POW and MIA certificates will be presented by State Rep. Gary Hicks, Jr., and POW and MIA pins will be presented by Lana Moore of the First Congressional District staff.
POW and MIA members who will honored during the ceremony and their family members who are scheduled to be present include:
PFC Elidga Housewright (POW) and his niece Regenia Koger;
PVT Lee S. Charles (POW) and his brothers Kenneth Charles and Gerald Charles;
PVT Ross H. “Dinky” Mays (POW) and his son Bill Mayes and daughters Brenda Gladson and Joyce Thomas;
CPL Elmer L. Smith (MIA) and his nephews James Smith and Dennis Smith and niece Linda Hutson;
SGT McCauley Price (POW) and his cousin Jean Napier;
PVT Kay Price (POW) and his cousin Jean Napier;
PFC Heiskell M. Williams (MIA) and his brother Don Williams;
PVT Lewis E. Price (MIA) and his nephew Gene Price;
PFC Lloyd Delph (POW) and his sister Cleo Bean;
CPL James C. Greer (POW) and his daughters Sue Davis, Wilma Bledsoe and Betty Sandidge;
SSGT Ralph C. Marshall (POW) and daughters Barbara Gibbons and Elizabeth Potter;
PVT John Kyle Bentley (POW) and daughter Sherrie Davis;
PFC James E. Begley (MIA) and nephew Rick Begley;
SSGT Marion Gale Collier (MIA) and brother Ken Collier;
SGT Howard B. Flowers (POW) and daughter Jane Rhodes, Nancy Padgham, and granddaughter Blair Aderhold;
PVT Lester Cross (MIA/KIA) and daughter Bonnie Henard;
PFC Paul E. Gibson (POW) and sons Paul Jr, Mike, Bryan, Glynnn Gibson and daughters Sharon Edmondson and Elaine Bradley; and
PVT Jessie M. Carpenter (POW).