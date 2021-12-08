Charges are pending against the driver who, according to the THP, failed to stop at a red light on Highway 11-W in Rogersville Tuesday morning, resulting in a crash that caused the death of an 85 year old man.
According to a report filed by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper David Good the accident occurred at 8:03 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 11-W and Park Boulevard in Rogersville.
The report states that a 2019 Chevy Colorado driven by Jason Honaker, 39, of Rogersville, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
A 2016 Nissan Rouge driven by Lisa Weems, 62, of Rogersville, was traveling north on Park Boulevard.
Good stated in his report that Weems was making a left turn onto 11-W from Park Boulevard and had the green traffic light.
Honaker failed to stop for red traffic light and struck the Weems vehicle which had two other occupants, Good reported.
Both vehicles moved uncontrollably off the roadway into the culvert where they came to a rest.
According to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, the crash resulted in at least one person being trapped in a vehicle, and multiple air medical helicopters dispatched to the scene.
Among the two passengers in the Weems vehicle, Jimmy Gilliam, 85, of Rogersville, was killed; and Betty Gilliam, 83, of Rogersville, was injured.
Weems and Honaker were also injured, but there was no information available about the condition of the survivors.
Good stated in his report that criminal charges are pending against Honaker.