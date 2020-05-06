LEBANON -- Readers of The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle are being warned to not fall victim to a telephone scam in which the callers are falsely claiming to represent the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association.
The TSA told the Review/Eagle that scammers are posing as the group’s President and Montgomery Co. Sheriff John Fuson and are asking for membershp dues and donations to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The TSA would never solicit funds or ask for donations over the phone, Sheriff Fuson said. “All official communication from the TSA is sent through the mail. Members are sent renewal letters in January. Follow-up renewal letters and thank you letters are sent in April. The annual newsletteris sentin November.”
The TSA said the best thing for people to do, if they receive such a call, is to just hang up and report the call and the number it came from to their local Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities routinely warn persons to protect themselves, and their bank accounts, by being very wary when solicited for money through a phone call or email from someone whom they do not know, and to also be wary of "get rich quick" scams which are also common.
