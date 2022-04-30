Nurses are represented by a variety of groups that advocate for the profession, provide education and networking, and more.
Here are some of the nursing associations you should get to know.
American Nurses Association
One of the largest nursing associations out there, the ANA is 4 million strong. It offers nurses the opportunity to unite across state lines to advance careers, get education and support the profession as a whole. The organization does advocacy work at all levels of government and supports several initiatives to promote well-being among America’s nurses. Learn more at www.nursingworld.org.
Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments
The ANHE promotes healthy people and environments by educating and leading the nursing profession, advancing research, using evidence-based practice and influencing policy.
It’s a younger group, having just started in 2008, and seeks to understand the relationship between health care and environmental health. Learn more at www.envirn.org.
American Academy of Nursing
This group and it’s 2,800 members, known as Fellows, create and execute evidenced-based and policy-related initiatives to advance health care. The Fellows represent nursing’s most accomplished leaders, including nurses in education, management, practice and research. They also include association executives, university presidents, chancellors, political appointees, vice presidents for nursing and more. Learn more at www.aannet.org.
American Board of Nursing Specialities
This group focuses on improving patient outcomes and consumer protection by promoting speciality nursing certifications. The member organizations that make up ABNS represent nearly a million registered nurses worldwide. Learn more at www.nursingcertification.org.
Association for Nursing Professional Development
This group, now 30 years old, advances nursing professional development in support of better patient outcomes. Professional development should be based on standards and research, and is critical to quality patient and organizational outcomes, the group says. Learn more at www.anpd.org.
National Association of Hispanic Nurses
Since 1975, this group has celebrated the culture, caring and spirit of Hispanic nurses. It has more than 40 local chapters across the country that lead, promote and advocate for educational, professional and leadership opportunities for Hispanic nurses. Learn more at www.nahnnet.org.
National Black Nurses Association Inc.
This group is the professional voice of more than 200,000 Black registered nurses, licensed vocational/practical nurses, nursing students and retired nurses in the U.S., eastern Caribbean and Africa. It has more than 100 chapters and also provides community-based health care services. Learn more at www.nbna.org.