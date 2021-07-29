Edwin Jarnigan, formerly of Grainger County Schools, officially accepted the Rogersville City School superintendent position on Tuesday.
This came after former superintendent J.T. Stroder resigned from the position to focus on family matters. Stroder only held the position for 15 months.
The RCS Board of Education held a famously short special-called meeting on July 27 to accept both the contract with Jarnigan and Stroder’s resignation.
Jarnigan will officially step into his superintendent role on August 1.
About Jarnigan
In April of 2020, the BOE unanimously chose Stroder after interviewing six candidates to replace retiring superintendent Rebecca Isaacs. They also selected Jarnagin as their second choice if they couldn’t come to a contract agreement with Stroder.
Jarnagin was Grainger County director of schools from January 2010 until he retired in January 2020. He then returned to his former position as testing supervisor until June of 2020 when he began work as the safety coordinator for Union County schools.
Prior to 2010, Jarnagin was a high school teacher, assistant principal, principal and supervisor, spending nearly his entire career beginning in 1985 at Grainger County Schools.
On July 16, the BOE discussed their options moving forward after Stroder’s resignation and all spoke in favor of offering Jarnigan the position. Rather than hire an interim superintendent while the board searched for a permanent replacement, the board chose to offer Jarnigan the position permanently.
“His experience really impressed us,” BOE chairman Reed Matney said. “He’s been in education for quite a few years. He knows the folks in this area. We’re just really impressed with him.”
August 9 marks the first day of classes for RCS.
“Normally it would be a difficult time for a transition in leadership, but we’ve got some good, experienced people,” Matney said. “We’ve got an excellent leadership team, and they step right in. Our staff is just phenomenal, and that’s what makes a difference.”
“It’s exciting to come here”
“It’s just exciting to come here,” Jarnigan told the Review of his new position. “I really enjoy being the director of schools. I met with the board before (when Isaacs retired), and I was disappointed when I didn’t get it the first time. I am competitive enough that I should be disappointed. When this position opened up again, I was just excited to have the opportunity.”
Though his official first day isn’t until August, Jarnigan has already been working on a part-time basis at the school to meet staff and prepare for the new school year.
“We know we’ve got some interesting situations that we’ll have to deal with,” Jarnigan said. “Normally, if everything was perfect, you would have wanted to know you were coming in June and been able to do some things. But it worked out. All the staff I’ve met are really good, and the school board has been very supportive. I’m learning names and learning how to navigate the building, but we feel like we will be ready to start school.”
In regard to his plans for a school year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jarnigan said “My intentions are for us to go to school...I feel like students need to be in school as much as possible. Parents want them in school, and children want to be in school.”
Some of Jarnigan’s first tasks as superintendent will be helping the board decide how to spend the school’s federal stimulus funds and hiring a new principal upon Rhonda Winstead’s retirement.
The board announced on July 16 that Winstead will retire soon after the 2021-2022 school year begins, though the official date has not been announced.