I started Black Friday with a shampoo and fluff by Amanda Elkins at The Looking Glass on Main Street. A few friends came by to get their hair done also Rhenda Spears and Robyn Jones. Always a good time there. And I loved the magic fingers shampoo to get my day started right.
Stopped by Luella’s Gift Market to choose a couple of bracelets for my sisters Rhonda Ferrell Marshall and Lisa Ferrell Wilke. Found the perfect ones left them behind the counter and went across the street to the Red Dog on Main and met a new friend Van Mizak working on her laptop at the bar.
We started chatting and another friend came in Jimmie Moody Salyer. I went back to Luella’s to pick up my purchases before closing and picked up 2 more bracelets for my friends. Then we all had fun trying them on and taking pictures. We ended the evening there and I went home to get an earlier start Saturday.
To prepare for the weekend I visited several shops and painted at the Rogersville Local Artist Gallery.
Visited Kandy Hobbs next door at the Mountain Star Mall to have some of her delicious cider and look around at all the great merchandise. Also checked out Wendy’s Simple Treasures and Consignments to see what was new on that side of town.
Saturday I went by the Rogersville Review office to pick up some Business Reviews to distribute around town. Headed to Salt and Light Boutique to take some pictures and get to know the ladies Kimberly Cassidy and Sharon Seal. Some wonderful gift ideas and beautiful clothes as well as jewelry. It’s well worth a visit and the ladies are a lot of fun. Callie Hall McAnally and I spoke later and chatted about her vision for the store. Also met Marcia Manis of Inexpressible Joy Creations just before typing this column when I was getting my hair curled at the Looking Glass.
Stepping outside I see a fantastic yardcard display by Main Street Yard Cards thankful for shop small. As I was taking pictures who should come by but Amanda Elder Crawford and her mom Carolynn Poythress Elder. So I took pictures of her photographing her sign. As Carolynn said she is the mother of Rogersville and Amanda is in the market for a downtown sister so I volunteered.
Occasions on the Square was my next stop and a hat caught my eye at the Adorable and Dressy by Autumn booth manned by Adam. I was already wearing one hat given to me by my dad but i switched it up. Visited a few stations and took pictures I posted online. Also gave Valerie Mallett Goins her amazing bracelet from Luella’s while she was working her booth Matilda Jane.
Afterwards took a breather on the bench in front of the Courthouse to post pictures and enjoy the sunshine while pondering what to have for lunch. I started walking towards Taste of Chicago walked in and met a friend who has a pet chicken named Morning Dew. Her name is Missy Larson-Sarginson a photographer and much more. Took some photos of her family as they were leaving.
Looked around and there sat Cynthia Bundren Jackson local realtor and myfriend since school days with her mom Nadine Bundren owner of Main Street Beauty. I got there at the perfect time because they had already ordered a thin crust pepperoni pizza and mouthwatering onion rings. We caught up and chatted while Cynthia read my column about Luella’s. We said our goodbyes and called it a day.
There was much more to experience but I am only one person. Don’t worry i will get around to everyone eventually. I am always on the lookout for a new adventure in downtown Rogersville. I got a few of the ladies to give me their impressions of the day.
Carolynn Poythress Elder: “I love shopping in the historic district for the pure sensory experienceof the beauty, the history, the merchandise both new and vintage, and the many choices of food. And I’m proud of our small busimess owners that they were able to remainopen the last 2 difficult years. But beyond that, when we buy locally we are building our own roads, paying our own teachers , and leaving our tax dollars at home instead of in neighboring counties that have much more retail than we.”
Amanda Elder Crawford: “As a relatively new small business owner myself, I love the sense of community that’s developed within the small businesses that have opened here in just the last few years. Most of them are women -owned and that’s such a great thing to see people working together for good to improve our town, instead of trying to keep people from succeeding out of petty jealousy or insecurity. I’m so happy to get to use my yard card business to bring joy and fun to individuals and businesses. I think God is doing really big things right now in Rogersville,and I’m so excited to be even a small part of it!”
Cynthia Bundren Jackson: “Don’t let small business days be over. In the days and weeks ahead , there are plenty of cute shops in downtown Rogersville and some great local eateries that offer gift certificates. We plan to do all our Christmas shopping locally.” according to Cynthia Bundren Jackson.
Nadine Bundren: “Continue to support local businesses during the Holidays Main Street Beauty Salon offers gift certificates. Why not give the gift of beauty.”
Callie Hall McAnally: “Salt and Light has grown into something more than I could have imagined. God has truly blessedthe shop. It’s way more than clothing. It’s my purpose, my mission and my ministry. My customers have become close frinds. Thank you Rogersville for continuing to support Salt and Light . My prayer is to continue to be a light in our little town.”
Sandy Haun Lakin: “It was wonderful. we had so many local as well as new customers moving to the area that shopped with us this past weekend. We reaaly appreciate your business especially in these turbulent times. We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. We are genuinely grateful and humbled by your love. It’s wonderful and an honer to be a part of such a supportive community.
Autumn Harris: “Shop small Saturday was the biggest shop small event we have had in 4 years of having our small business! We were excited to have 16 vendorsincluded which allowed there to be something for everyone. WE are so thankful for the shoppers, the vendors, and the Rogersville community for supporting all our small businesses. If anyone couldn’t make it shop our website www.adorableanddressy.co”