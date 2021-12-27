Mooresburg’s historic Marble Hall has been given a new chance at life, thanks to Colorado couple Ben and Kim Saari.
“The house is very special, and we feel very grateful to have stumbled upon Marble Hall,” Kim said. “We feel so blessed to have found a special home on such a beautiful property in such a beautiful county.”
The couple came from the ski resort community of Steamboat Springs, Co. in search of a new place to lay down their roots. Portions of Kim’s family still live in North Carolina and Virginia, so the couple was familiar with East Tennessee.
Ever the entrepreneurs, the Saaris had specific requirements for their new place. They wanted a waterfront property where they could eventually establish a marina.
A happy accident
In their search for the perfect place, Kim first came across a marina property for sale in Rutledge. The couple came to see the property and fell in love with the region.
“We fell in love with the area because of the views, the community and the way of life,” Ben told the Review.
Though the couple was interested in the property, another buyer snatched it up before the Saaris could make an offer–a situation Kim now recalls as “fortunate.”
“At the time, though, it didn’t feel like a blessing,” Ben said.
A bit later, Ben stumbled across the listing for Marble Hall. It was originally listed as a “hunting property,” and the historic home was barely even mentioned in the original listing.
“[The listing] really focused on the hunting property, the lake and the acreage,” Kim said. “So when we stumbled upon the house as well, we just fell in love and put an offer in immediately.”
Though Ben made the trip back to Tennessee three or four times to view the property and home the couple was about to purchase, Kim actually did not step foot on the property until after they had closed on it.
The couple officially moved into the home on Sept. 23, 2020, and they have been hard at work ever since.
History of Marble Hall
As soon as they purchased the home, the Saaris began to dig into its history. The process has been slow going, as many records are unclear or conflicting.
The turn of the century home sits on 43 acres of lakefront property near the Mooresburg community and was built sometime around 1900.
Kim told the Review that the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) sheet claimed that the home was built in the year 1900, but she spoke with representatives from the county property assessor’s office who explained that this year was just used as an estimate if no one knew the exact year it was built.
So, some exact details of the home are still a little fuzzy.
Ben told the Review that some of the home’s history becomes difficult to sort out because there were actually two versions of Marble Hall: the Victorian style home the Saaris are renovating as well as a historically grand brick home built in 1836 that burned to the ground in 1907.
The original Marble Hall was built by Orville Rice, who, along with former Rogersville Mayor Stockley Mitchell, founded Rogersville Marble Company in 1838. The brick home was known for its grandeur and opulence and showcased the pink Hawkins County marble. This Hawkins County marble was also later used in notable buildings around the country, such as the U.S. Capital, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Treasury Building.
However, Rice later lost his fortune through a series of failed investments into land believed to contain copper ore. By 1906, Rice had sold the original brick Marble Hall and most of his property and retired to a small homestead. Thus, research indicates that Rice never personally owned the Saaris Victorian home.
Both the Saaris’ and the Review’s research indicates that the brick structure sat on the same piece of property as the current structure, but Marble Hall Road (a few miles closer to Rogersville than the Saari home) also bears the namesake of Marble Hall and its previous owner, Orville Rice.
There is a bit of confusion, as Kim noted that in some of the historic documents she has found, the original Marble Hall was said to be around five to six miles from Rogersville, which might lead one to believe that it was located on Marble Hall Road rather than the site of their Victorian home. The Saaris home did come with a large stone sign in the front yard that reads ‘Marble Hall.’
“I find it hard to believe that they would take that from another site and move it,” Kim said.
Two Marble Halls
The Saaris Victorian home is framed in rough-cut cedar and also showcases the pink Hawkins County marble with intricate white veining. One of the bedrooms came with a marble fireplace, and the Saaris repurposed some of the marble that adorned the home to create a first-floor bathroom with a marble floor and shower.
Kim has searched local archives and has consulted many local historians, but she has never been able to find a photo of their home. She noted that she has had the best luck finding information about historic Marble Hall through a Facebook group called Hawkins County Conversations and Stories.
“Really between the time the original home burned down and when the most recent owners were here, there is quite a gap as to who owned it and what went on,” Kim said.
Through a fellow member of the Facebook group, the Saaris are currently attempting to get in contact with some of the home’s previous owners.
A sympathetic renovation
Though the turn of the century historic landmark had caretakers who would mow and watch over the property, the home had been vacant for around 15 years, so it required extensive renovations.
“Even a portion of the house’s foundation needed to be replaced,” Ben said. “It was on the verge of either tearing it down and rebuilding or restoring it.
Thankfully, the couple saw the value in the historic home and decided to lovingly bring it back to life. They also are attempting to do a sympathetic restoration wherein as much of the original home is preserved as possible. No walls have been removed, and the original layout is the same.
They are also stripping down layers of paint on the original trim and doors and refinishing them to their natural wood tones.
A labor of love
Trash and debris littered the property when they first moved in, so the couple rented a 30-yard dumpster and filled it eight different times.
“The whole first eight months was renovating and replacing things that you really couldn’t see,” Ben said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of reward in putting a new furnace in the basement and re-doing all the venting.”
“He added with a laugh, “At that point, we didn’t stand back and say, ‘man that sure is beautiful.’”
In that first year, the couple replaced all of the plumbing, HVAC, windows and drywalled the entire downstairs portion of the house.
“We’re finally getting to the point where there is cosmetically some reward because of the effort we’ve been able to put in,” Ben said. “It’s something that we do on a daily basis, and we love it. When we don’t, we definitely know when it’s time to take a break.”
Though the couple has done most of the work themselves, they have hired some local contractors to help out with portions of the renovation. They gave specific shoutouts to Dave and Tony at Gators Handyman Service as well as Cal at Cumberland Glass.
“For a while, the three of them (Ben, Dave and Tony) just lived and breathed this house for a good six or seven months,” Kim said.
“My brother used to remodel homes for a living when I was in my teenage years, and when you’re an adolescent like that, all you want to do is stuff your pockets full of cash,” Ben said. “But, along the way, I just happened to learn something.”
Before home renovation became a full-time job for Ben, he enjoyed working on homes and automobiles as a hobby.
Looking to the future
In addition to remodeling their own home, the Saaris are in the process of establishing a community marina on their property complete with lakefront cabins available for rent. This work has been slow going, though, as the couple is currently in the final stages of securing a permit from TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) for the marina.
Back in Colorado, the couple taught wakesurfing lessons in addition to Ben’s ski and snowboard shop. Families can pay to take a ride on the Saaris boat out onto the lake, where they will teach the participants how to wakesurf.
Ben explained that the idea is perfect for families who want to enjoy the lake but don’t want to worry about the hassles of boat ownership.
If all goes according to plan, the Saaris hope that the marina will be open by next summer. Between now and then, they will continue working to make Marble Hall a home.
“We’re very settled, and we feel happy to be here,” Kim said.
Ben added, “There’s nowhere else we’d rather be.”