Heritage Lites Youth Leadership kicks off new year

The Heritage Lites Youth Leadership Program kicked off the 2020-2021 year with their first meeting on Sunday, September 13, at Hales Springs Inn.
Heritage Lites is a youth leadership program for Hawkins County high school students. It is co-sponsored by the Rogersville Heritage Association and the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce. Students are chosen by an application process and commit to serving their community throughout the school year. Lites volunteer at numerous non-profit organizations in the area to earn service hours, while bettering their community.
During their initial meeting, the Lites elected officers that would represent them for the school year. Officers for the 2020-2021 year are Ethan Lawson – President, Jim Jenkins – Vice-President, Emma Carmack – Secretary and Amelia Metz – Reporter.
The meeting continued as they prepared their role at Heritage Days. The Lites are very active in the planning, setting up and working this large community event.
Another service project completed at the meeting was for the Hawkins County Election Office. The Lites have been making sanitation bags for voters to use while voting in-person, in order to minimize numerous individuals touching the same surface during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lastly, the Lites gathered 38 pounds of coffee that will be donated to Forward Flag, a veteran support service, in Rogersville.
The 2020-2021 class of Heritage Lites has more than 60 members. They will be participating in events, such as Trunk or Treat, People Loving People, Rogersville Christmas Parade, RHA Tour of Homes, Breakfast with Santa, Relay for Life, Cherokee Lake Clean-up and many more.
In addition to community service, Lites learn about federal, state and local government and history. The combination of service and continued learning prepares Lites to better serve their community and become active citizen. Applications are taken in April of each year for the following school year.
For additional information, please contact Beth Metz at 423-923-2488 or Pam Jenkins 423-754-3849.