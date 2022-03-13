One of Hawkins County’s greatest murder mysteries remains unsolved to this day.
Death often comes unexpectedly for most people. At least it did for Carrie Hunter. On a Thursday night in February of 1884, not knowing she had only minutes to live Mrs. Hunter and her husband James sat by the fireside of their lovely home near the quiet little town of Rogersville Junction, also known as Bull’s Gap.
But unknown to Mrs. Hunter was the fact that her would be assassin lurked just outside the parlor window. The Hunter’s had just finished supper and as their hired girl cleared the dishes; the couple and their overseer Mr. Miller retired to the front parlor.
Mrs. Hunter picked up the embroidery she had previously been working on and sat down in a rocking chair between the window and the fire place. Mr. Hunter and Mr. Miller were counting a large sum of money on a marble top table in the west corner of the parlor.
Mrs. Hunter was seated next to a large hurricane oil lamp and though the lace curtains were closed she was still very visible from outside. On this cold dark windy night the murderer stepped up to the illuminated window placed the muzzle of the gun on the casement frame and fired. The load of buck shot passed through the glass, the curtains and into the back of Carrie Hunter’s head killing her instantly.
The blast was so powerful it knocked her out of the chair. As she fell, her hand flew out and knocked the lamp off the table. The room was left in darkness lit only by the burning embers of the fireplace.
Mr. Hunter thought the lamp had blown up. So he called for the hired girl to bring in another light. When she did they found Mrs. Hunter sprawled out on the floor. In her right hand she was still clutching her blood stained needle work and her eyes were already transfixed in a death stare.
The curtains blew briskly in the cold breeze coming from the shattered window. It was then that Mr. Hunter realized that his wife had been shot. Miller drew his pistol and ran into the night in search of Mrs. Hunter’s killer. Around this time the grandfather clock in the hall way struck 8 pm the official time recorded for her death.
The next morning the people of Rogersville Junction were horror struck to hear of the brutal murder of one of their dearest friends and neighbors. The slaying caused a great deal of anxiety in the community and was carried in all the newspapers.
The Hunter’s were a wealthy family who lived in a large brick house 15 miles from Greeneville on the Hawkins County side of Lick Creek about four miles from Payne Depot. They regularly rented the Gilley’s hotel in Rogersville Junction, for large social functions.
After the funeral Mr. Hunter offered a $2000 reward for the arrest and conviction of his wife’s murderer. Several men were brought in on suspicion but were later released. Robert Kite a resident of Persia and brothers Alfred and Ambrose Hoard were arrested in early March of 1884 near Lick Creek.
All three men were charged with the murder of Carrie Hunter. Their cases were heard at Rogersville Junction and all three were bound over to a higher court. During the ten days of the trial, the courtroom was standing room only. It seems that the community was divided as to the guilt or innocence of the men.
Attorney General Fain, Judge H.H Ingersoll and James Robinson presented the State’s case and W. S Dickson, Sam G. Shields and A.L Deaderick represented the defendants. The jury found the men guilty of murder in the first degree. They were sentenced to hang on a gallows at the Greeneville Jail on April 24, 1885.
However the case was appealed before the Supreme Court and the sentence reversed. In the end Robert Kite and Ambrose Hoard were re-tried and acquitted of the murder charge. But Alfred remained in the Greeneville jail until he died of typhoid fever in August of 1886.
In his last days an effort was made to encourage him to finally confess to the murder of Carrie Hunter but he wouldn’t. James Hunter re- married shortly after Carrie’s murder causing many to speculate that he had a hand in his wife’s untimely death. He reportedly married the hired girl but this has never been officially documented. But those who knew him insisted that he grieved his beloved first wife until the end of his days.
Because of his anguish he began to drink heavily. In September of 1888, whether from grief or guilt James retired to an upstairs bedroom, drew a pistol and shot himself through the heart. In his pocket was a photo of he and Carrie taken shortly before she was killed. The murder of Carrie Hunter remains a mystery to this day and several questions remain unanswered.
Why was she killed? Was her murder a case of mistaken identity? Who was the real target? There was a rumor at the time that she was having an extramarital affair. Was she perhaps murdered by her lover? Was the murderer a hired assassin or perhaps the hired girl? Where the three men arrested for the crime guilty or innocent?
She was a healthy vibrant woman cut down in the prime of her life. Yes death came unexpectedly for Carrie Hunter and history may never tell us why.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com