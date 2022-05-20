Bryce Dalton Barrett of Church Hill was among 3,523 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 13 and 14.
Barrett earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering.
Carson-Newman University
The following Carson-Newman University students from Hawkins County made Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
The University awards Dean’s List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
Jaclyn McCoy of Bulls Gap.
Lemoure Lane of Church Hill.
Abigail Carmack of Rogersville.
Amanda Carroll of Rogersville.
Caden Hickman of Rogersville.
Brandy Lawson of Rogersville.
Noah Woolridge of Rogersville.
SNHU Winter 2022 President’s List
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
Kristi Elliott of Church Hill.
Jodi Kasprzyk of Rogersville.
Ashley Robinson of Rogersville.
Jazmine Hall of Church Hill.
Brody Robinson of Rogersville.
Walters State
Walters State Community College recently celebrated academic achievement with a return of its annual, in-person honors banquet.
Tanner Keck, a civil engineering major from Bean Station, received the President’s Outstanding Student Award, the high award given to a student. Keck is active both on campus and in his community.
His honors include Phi Theta Kappa All-American Team and the Phi Theta Kapp All-USA Academic Team. He also been named a Phi Theta Kappa Cengage Century National Scholar.
Academic awards were presented to outstanding students including Tetyana Yakovetts of Mooresburg in Hospitality Management.
Maryville College
Consideration for the Dean’s List at Maryville College is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.
The following students were named to the Dean’s List:
Avalon Beggs, Political Science, from Church Hill.